Dozens of immigrants in Elko area suffer after postal worker accused of intentionally discarding immigration documents

“It was heartbreaking,” Mendoza said of the situation. “Seeing their stress stressed me out and I wished that I could have a magic wand and been able to fix it, but it wasn’t like that. My first priority was to help these people … to calm them down, and then in calming them down, I had to calm myself down and to say, ‘OK, you know what, there’s a solution here, we can do it.’”

The damage was done

Although the resolution of the investigation provided clarity, several community members had already paid up to $1,000 for additional applications, postponed international travel plans and lost their jobs.

First-time Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) applicants were especially adversely affected because the program was rescinded the same month the first complaints were filed in September 2017, and they have yet to be able to reapply.

“Some of these young people were never, ever able to recuperate,” Mendoza said. “They’re still hanging, trying to find a way to legally work here in the United States … two years later and we’re still fighting to see how they can get their permission for employment.”