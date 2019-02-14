ELKO – Storm-related accidents kept the Nevada Highway Patrol busy Wednesday, as troopers responded to six injury crashes, nine with vehicle damage, and 74 motorist assists/slide-offs.
The figures are for the entire northeast region -- including Winnemucca, Battle Mountain, Elko, Wells, Wendover, Jackpot, Ely, Eureka and Austin – according to trooper Jim Stewart.
“In summary, we worked very closely with NDOT to keep the highways open,” Stewart said. “However, given the extreme whiteout conditions, drifting snow, stuck vehicles and crashes (especially over Lamoille Summit), State Route 227 had to be closed for several hours Wednesday evening."
The closure snarled traffic on the east side of Elko as many motorists turned around and looked for motel rooms for the night.
Once all the vehicles blocking parts of the highway were removed, and NDOT plowed the road, the highway was reopened shortly after 9 p.m.
“We also had some issues on I-80 near Emigrant summit where commercial motor vehicles were parking in the chain-up area waiting for the chain requirements to lift,” Stewart said. “Chain-up areas are for putting on and removing chains, not to park vehicles and wait the storm out.”
He pointed out that the National Weather Service anticipated another storm coming through the area Thursday evening into Friday, bringing colder temperatures. This will create icy road conditions into the weekend.
“Remember, when you see signs flashing stating chains or snow tires required, that means chains or snow tires required,” Stewart said. “We found many vehicles sliding off the road, getting stuck on summits because of no chains or proper tires, and semis jackknifed. This causes delays, crashes and road closures.”
Stewart advised drivers to give themselves extra time in wintry conditions, reduce their speed, and “buckle up for safety.”
