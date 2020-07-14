Dozens of Vegas bars sue

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Several dozen bars based in Las Vegas have filed a lawsuit against the state and Gov. Steve Sisolak challenging the governor’s order to close bars in seven counties to try to quell further spread of COVID-19.

The lawsuit, filed Sunday in Clark County District Court and first reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, asks a court to intervene and reverse Sisolak’s emergency order from last week ordering bars that do not serve food to cease operations if they are in counties deemed to have elevated disease transmission. The seven affected counties — Clark, Washoe, Elko, Humboldt, Lander, Lyon and Nye — make up about 94.6 percent of the state’s population.

The lawsuit claims Sisolak unfairly and capriciously targeted bars and other establishments forced to close, noting that most bars appear to have higher rates of mask-wearing compliance than other businesses visited by the state’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration division.

“The disparate treatment of bars and taverns is unreasonable because there is no rational basis for treating bars and taverns differently than other, similarly situated, non-essential businesses,” it states.