Dr. Collett dies at 99

ELKO– It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Hugh Collett.

Dr. Collett was one of the founders of Great Basin College and a staunch supporter from Day 1. He was a member of the Institutional Advisory Council for more than 50 years and has personally advised every one of our Presidents.

Not only was he regularly on campus for meetings, he wrote volumes of his Muses on a number of topics, with at least two collections specifically on higher education in Nevada, particularly rural Nevada and Great Basin College. UNR awarded him Emeritus Clinical Professor of Surgery and in 2015 the Board of Regents conveyed onto him the Distinguished Nevadan Award.

Having turned 99 just two months ago, Dr. Collett greatly contributed to his community and his country. He served in the Navy during World War II and was also commissioned as a Captain in the Air Force.

He continued the legacy of his father, Dr. George Collett, in providing medical service to northeastern Nevada through the Elko Clinic, where Dr. Hugh Collett practiced for 30 years. Dr. Collett also served on the Elko County School Board, Elko Area Chamber of Commerce Board and Northeastern Nevada Museum Board as well as being a founding member of the Elko Navy League and serving in Rotary International.

On behalf of Great Basin College, the Great Basin College Institutional Advisory Board and the Great Basin College Foundation, we send our condolences to his family and may his legacy always be remembered.

