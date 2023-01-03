Drake sworn in as Justice of the Peace

ELKO – Incoming and outgoing judges watched former Elko Police Detective Sgt. Bryan Drake take the oath of office as the new Justice of the Peace for Elko Township and Elko Municipal Judge Monday evening.

Drake, who was elected in November, stepped in as the second Department B judge in an investiture ceremony that was witnessed by about 90 people, including Elko District Court's three judges, Justices of the Peace from three municipalities, family members, friends, and elected Elko City and Elko County officials.

"I'm very nervous. Very excited," Drake said after being helped into his robe by his wife, Mariah. "I understand the responsibilities and the role I'm taking on and the trust of the voters. I promise to do the best that I can in the office. Thank you very much."

The ceremony, conducted by District Judge Mason Simons, was described as a "formal elevation of a person to judicial office."

"During this ceremony, the judge is publicly administered and signs the oath of office, is robed in a judicial robe, marking the beginning of their new judicial service, and makes their first formal remarks as an elected judicial official," Simons said.

Elko Police Chief Ty Trouten bid Drake goodbye from the police department, recalling his first meeting with the young officer and watching him rise through the ranks up to detective sergeant during the past 20 years.

"I learned that he is a very motivated and dedicated officer. He performed his duties but kept quiet about them. Just went about his business and did it well," Trouten said. "Whatever his duty was, he wouldn't just fulfill it, he would improve and take it to another level."

'You're leaving a hole, but this is where you need to be, Bryan," Trouten continued. "It is right, and you will do well."

Elko County Justice and District Court Judges Elko County judges pose for a photo at the investiture ceremony in Elko District Court Department 3. Top row from left: Elko District Judges K…

Mayor Reece Keener, who serves as the liaison to the Elko Police Department, said Drake "was incredibly well-thought of within the department. You're a go-to guy if someone needs to get something done."

"You have the right temperament. You have the discipline, the character, and the right combination of street smarts. I'm highly confident that you're going to really excel in this," Keener added.

On Monday morning, Department A Justice of the Peace Randall Soderquist, who was elected in November to serve the remaining two years of a six-year term left by Simons' election to District Court Department 3, was sworn in by Elko District Judge Al Kacin. He was appointed by the Elko County Board of Commissioners two years ago.

Soderquist read an excerpt from the dedication of the Elko County Courthouse on Dec. 5, 1911, by then Nevada Supreme Court Justice George Frederick Talbot.

"However desirable good edifices may be, efficient and honest officials are far more essential to the welfare of the people," Talbot said. "Elko County has been careful, wise and fortunate in the selection of its officials. They have served ably, faithfully and well."

Both Soderquist and Drake took the oath administered by Simons. The Justice Court judges will preside over "a busy caseload of criminal and civil cases," Simons explained.

Between Departments A and B of the Elko Justice Court, along with other township and municipal courts, justices of the peace conduct bench trials on misdemeanor crimes, civil infractions, preliminary hearings in felony and gross misdemeanor cases, oversee landlord and tenant disputes, rule in small claims matters, and perform weddings.

Drake said since his election to his six-year term he has been working with Soderquist in Justice Court "trying to learn the job and see where I can increase my knowledge of the position."

He also listed some of his goals, including implementing a mental health court and creating a department of alternative sentencing with the cooperation of the City of Elko and Elko County officials.

"I appreciate everyone's support and look forward to serving and hopefully bettering my community," Drake said.

Drake takes over from retired Judge Elias "Choch" Goicoechea, who did not seek reelection.

Earlier on Monday, Judge Dee Primeaux took the oath of office to become Carlin's Justice of the Peace after being appointed to replace Senior Judge Teri Feasel a year ago.

In West Wendover, Ken Quirk was sworn in as the new Eastline Township Justice of the Peace and City of West Wendover Municipal Judge, replacing appointee Phil Leamon, who is returning to private practice.