'Dramatic' drop in COVID patients at Elko hospital

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital reported a big drop in COVID patient admissions this week.

“We are pleased to report that the number of COVID-positive patients admitted to NNRH dropped from 34 last week to 19 this week. Compared to the situation two weeks ago – when we saw 47 new admissions – this is a 60% decrease,” stated the hospital. “The numbers are trending in the right direction, and we are cautiously optimistic that the worst of the recent surge is behind us.”

The numbers are still around the level they were last December at the height of the pandemic before vaccines became widely available.

Elko County this week reported a 30% decline in the number of active COVID cases compared with a week ago. The county has been operating a monoclonal antibody therapy outpatient clinic since Oct. 1.

“We believe the clinic has been successful in preventing high risk patients from developing severe symptoms requiring hospitalization,” stated the county.

As of this week, the clinic had administered 106 doses. An additional 66 doses were received from the State Board of Pharmacy on Thursday. Patients who were unable to receive treatment Wednesday and Thursday were scheduled and treated Friday.

Outpatient treatment will continue to be provided in the clinic through the end of November, after which the need will be re-evaluated.

Five COVID patients died at the hospital this week.

“Our hearts go out to the loved ones of these individuals.” Stated NNRH. “Another sobering statistic is that the number of COVID-19 patients requiring care in our ICU remained at 13 for the third week in a row. This serves as a reminder that we’re not out of the woods yet. Now is not the time to lower our guard.”

The hospital urged residents to slow the spread of COVID by “wearing a mask in public, maintaining physical distancing, practicing good hand hygiene, and – above all – getting vaccinated.”

Virtually all patients who were hospitalized with COVID this week had not been vaccinated. A list of nearby vaccination sites is available at www.vaccines.gov.

Elko County currently has about 450 active cases of coronavirus. That’s down from around 650 at the beginning of the month.

The test positivity rate remains above 20%.

Also this week, booster shots for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were approved by the FDA, along with the recommendation that they be allowed to “mix and match” with Pfizer, whose booster was already approved.

People may receive either the same or a different COVID-19 vaccine, depending on advice from a health care provider, individual preference, availability or convenience.

