ELKO – U.S. Highway 93 was closed between Wells and Jackpot late Monday night and remained closed Tuesday morning.

The Nevada Department of Transportation posted a notice at 10:42 p.m. that lanes in both directions were closed from Jackpot to Goose Creek Road due to weather conditions. There was no estimate when the highway might be reopened.

Adverse driving conditions were also reported on Interstate 80 across most of Elko County.

The Elko Daily Free Press print edition will not be delivered Tuesday due to the road closure. Tuesday’s edition is expected to be mailed with Wednesday’s.

Drifting snow and hazardous road conditions also resulted the Elko County School District canceling classes in Wells on Tuesday, and delaying the start of classes by two in Elko, Spring Creek and Carlin.

“Please remember to drive slowly and carefully,” stated the school district. “Students will be waiting for buses, walking to school at different times, using different routes, and may be walking in the street due to snowy sidewalks. Please help keep our students safe and look out for each other.”

State offices in western Nevada will remain closed Tuesday as well. Gov. Joe Lombardo announced that the closures include offices in Carson City, Douglas County, Lyon County, Storey County, and Washoe County.

"Aside from essential public safety and corrections personnel, state offices in these counties will be closed today due to ongoing severe winter weather," stated the announcement.

Lombardo asks Nevadans to continue to follow all local transportation and public safety guidance as winter storms continue to create regional transportation difficulties and potentially dangerous road conditions across northern Nevada.

Nearly all of northern Nevada is under a winter weather advisory until Wednesday morning. Elko could see another 2-4 inches of snow Tuesday and 1-3 inches Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts up to 30 mph are expected Tuesday and temperatures will stay below freezing through Friday.