Drive-thru COVID testing offered this month in Elko

ELKO – Free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing is being offered on select days this month by Elko County, in partnership with Nevada Department of Emergency Management and Nevada National Guard.

The testing will be at the Elko County Fairgrounds in the parking lot at 13th and Cedar streets. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 2 and 16; and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 9 and 23.

Registration is not necessary, but will help individuals get through the line more quickly, according to the county.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Elko County reported four new cases of coronavirus and seven recoveries on Tuesday.

Two active cases remain hospitalized.

The current number of active cases is 49, out of a total of 972. There have been 10 deaths.

Elko County also has partnered with Medallus Urgent Care to provide free testing for symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals, through the use of CARES Act funding.

Medallus is open seven days a week. Individuals interested in getting a test are encouraged to call Medallus at 775-400-1510 to schedule an appointment.