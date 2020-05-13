Drive-thru testing aimed at all families in Humboldt County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WINNEMUCCA – Drive-through testing of asymptomatic residents will begin Thursday in Winnemucca as the number of coronavirus cases there continues to rise.

Up to 2,000 people will be tested on a first come, first served basis starting at noon and continuing on Friday, Saturday and Monday at the Winnemucca Event Center.

The first two hours on Thursday and first hour on Friday are being reserved for first responders, hospital employees, and essential government workers who have high rates of public contact.

Humboldt county reported two new cases on Tuesday, bringing its total to 71.

“The information we get from this community screening will be invaluable,” said Dr. Charles Stringham, the county’s health officer. “This will help us identify where we can strengthen our efforts to better fight this virus and get us back to a more normal state.”

Stringham asked that at least one member from each household participate.

“This will be our first chance to test asymptomatic people on a large scale,” he said, “so we are hoping for a very good turnout.”