Driver education course offered online this fall

ELKO — Great Basin College is offering two more online Driver Education courses for teen drivers this fall starting Oct. 6 and Nov. 3.

GBC driver education classes provide a solid foundation of the knowledge and skills necessary for teens to become safe drivers. Nevada state law currently requires drivers under age 18 to take a 30-hour driver education course if one is offered within 30 miles of their home. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2019 nearly 258,000 teens were treated in emergency rooms for injuries suffered in motor vehicle crashes, and almost 2,400 teens in the United States aged 13–19 were killed. That means that every day, about seven teens ages 13–19 die due to motor vehicle crashes, and hundreds more are injured.

Driver education can prevent motor vehicle crashes and improve the skills of young drivers on the road. The GBC curriculum includes how to drive safely around large trucks; how to avoid unexpected objects in the road; how to drive through roundabouts; and techniques for driving in bad weather.

The course also teaches students how to handle distractions and peer pressure, the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, and includes tips on how to prevent falling asleep at the wheel.

To register for the noncredit class, go to www.campusce.net/gbcnv or call Great Basin College Continuing Education at 775-327-2380 or 775-327-5300. The cost of the course is $75.

