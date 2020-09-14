 Skip to main content
breaking top story

Driver in fatal US 93 crash identified with help of dental records

{{featured_button_text}}
Idaho State Police web stock

Idaho State Police

 FILE PHOTO, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The driver who died in a fiery crash on U.S. Highway 93 near Rogerson last week has finally been identified through dental records.

Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley said Monday afternoon the driver was Eric Eugene Sullivan, 35, of Wendover.

The Sept. 9 crash happened when a passenger car going south on U.S. 93 attempted to pass a semi-truck and hit a northbound semi head-on about 3 miles south of Rogerson, Idaho State Police said.

The northbound truck was driven by Salvador Ramirez-Ruiz, 53, of Jerome, Idaho.

Sullivan was identified as the driver with the help of odontologist Mark Lambert, Turley said.

The family has been notified.

The crash sparked a fire that engulfed both vehicles and spread to nearby brush.

The highway was blocked for about five hours while crews put out the fire and cleared the crash.

