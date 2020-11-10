Driver killed in head-on crash with FedEx van

ELKO – Icy conditions from a weekend snowstorm led to the first weather-related traffic fatality of the season in northeastern Nevada.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers were called to a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 93 near McGill at 6:47 a.m. Monday.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a white Ram 1500 pickup “was traveling too fast for the icy road conditions, slid on the ice and crossed over the centerline into the northbound travel lane,” stated the NHP.

The pickup struck a northbound FedEx delivery box van head-on.

The driver of the pickup, Nabor Hernandez-Carrillo, 63, of San Bernardino, California was declared dead at the scene.

The remaining occupants of the Ram and the driver of the FedEx truck were transported by air to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Road conditions across the region were hazardous overnight Sunday and early Monday due to snow and unseasonably cold weather.

It was the second highway fatality in the region over the past month.

Elko motorcyclist Leo Cormier Jr., 63, was killed Oct. 10 in a crash on Mountain City Highway.

The NHP said he was traveling south when his Harley-Davidson crossed over the centerline for unknown reasons and struck the left front of a Dodge Ram.

