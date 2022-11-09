Driving hazards continue; extended cold spell coming

ELKO – Snowfall returned to northeastern Nevada late Wednesday morning as reports of adverse driving conditions continued across the region.

Elko County Fire Protection District reported that its station in Wells has been responding to vehicle accidents on U.S. Highway 93 north of Wells this morning. They posted photos of two vehicles that ran off the road.

“Be careful out there, the weather will be sticking with us for a few more days,” cautioned the ECFPD.

Nevada State Police also responded to an injury crash on U.S. Highway 50 in Eureka shortly before 9 a.m.

“Hazardous driving conditions will remain possible from both new snow and freezing of melted snow,” stated National Weather Service forecasters.

Wednesday’s snow follows two days of record snow in Elko totaling more than 10 inches.

After a slow start to the water year on Oct. 1, Elko has now received nearly double the average amount of precipitation. The total of 1.91 inches at the airport compares with an average mark of .98 of an inch.

The NWS forecast calls for snow to end Wednesday but patchy ice and fog is expected overnight into Thursday.

Mostly sunny skies and sub-freezing temperatures begin Thursday. According to extended forecasts, the mercury could stay below 32 degrees for at least the next 10 days.