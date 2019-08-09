ELKO – Rain dampened local wildfires Thursday night and a drone was sent over the Corta Fire on Friday.
More than 16,000 acres have burned along the southern Ruby Mountains since the fire was started Sunday by lightning.
The drone’s infrared imaging was used to locate hot spots in the fire. It also mapped the perimeter.
The Corta Fire still had more than 400 personnel on the scene Friday. It was listed at 25 percent contained. Harrison Pass Road remained closed.
New fires were reported in parts of the county on Friday despite the rainfall.
Fires 10 miles east of Jiggs and along U.S. Highway 93A each burned a tenth of an acre on Friday, as did another fire along Last Chance Road on Thursday evening.
The fire danger this weekend appears to have shifted eastward. The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for the eastern half of Elko County, as well as White Pine County, southern Lander and Eureka counties, northern Nye County and northern Lincoln County.
The warning is in effect all day Saturday. It follows a red flag warning in western Elko County on Thursday.
