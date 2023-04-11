ELKO -- National Prescription Drug Take Back Day allows people to safely dispose of unused prescription and non-prescription medication. On Saturday, April 22, PACE Coalition and the Elko County Sheriff’s Office will host a take-back site behind Sherman Station in Elko’s Main City Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In 2022, people in the Elko area contributed to the removal of more than 5,000 pounds of unused medication from Nevada homes. PACE hopes Elko can contribute even more this year.

Disposing of unused medication keeps potentially harmful drugs out of the hands of youth or others for whom they were not meant. Safe disposal also keeps drugs from migrating into drinking water. Drugs collected during Take Back Day will be destroyed in zero-emission incinerators, preventing the release of their chemicals into our environment.

Call PACE Coalition at 775-777-3451 for more information about safe medication storage and disposal.