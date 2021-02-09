Dry winter: Brush fire starts in Ryndon

ELKO – The 2021 wildfire season got underway this week – two weeks earlier than it did last year.

The Elko County Fire Protection District was called out during the noon hour Sunday on a report of a structure fire on La Vista Drive in Ryndon. “It ended up being a brush fire with structures threatened,” fire officials said.

Elko City Fire, Elko County Stations 21 and 28, Ryndon and Spring Creek volunteers all responded and the blaze was held to about a quarter-acre. The cause of the fire wasn’t listed.

Last year’s first wildfire was reported on Feb. 23 in Spring Creek. Officials said it only burned eight-tenths of an acre but could have spread further if it hadn’t run into a patch of snow.

Last year was the least severe for wildfires in the past five years.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, approximately 28,385 acres of land within the Elko District burned during the course of 124 fires. While 2020 brought 22 more individual fires, there was a decrease of 9,745 burned acres over the previous year.

Fire near Lamoille in April 2020:

