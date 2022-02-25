Duncan Golf reports 'great ' first year at Ruby View

ELKO – Duncan Golf Management reported record revenues in its first year overseeing Ruby View Golf Course.

"Ruby View had a great year. It's put back to where it was pre-pandemic," said Scott Wackowski, vice president and co-owner of the Reno-based group, during a presentation to the City Council on Tuesday.

The golf course generated more income for the City of Elko in 2021 than in any of the last five years from driving range, merchandise sales and the Grill, exceeding an additional $200,000.

Combined revenue streams were also at a five-year high by more than $50,000 in gross revenue.

Duncan Golf, city sign contract for Ruby View ELKO – Duncan Golf Management out of Reno now has a contract to manage the Ruby View Golf Course in Elko, and Elko City Manager Curtis Calder …

Last season was up in total revenue with 74.29% growth compared to 2019 and 2020.

Fees collected by Duncan for greens, tournaments, cart rentals, cart storage and trail fees were all up from the previous year.

Ruby View expects big year under new management ELKO – Duncan Golf Management is predicting a good year for Ruby View Golf Course after navigating sand traps that started with a bare clubhou…

Wackowski reported that Ruby View had the highest green fee revenue in five years, outperforming 2020 by $150,000, and had a record five-year high in tournament revenue over the previous year with more than $55,000.

Membership fees were slightly higher in 2021 at $210,800 from $199,723 in 2020.

DGM's monthly key indicators showed steady growth at the golf course that also benefits the City, which shares in Ruby View's successful first season, Wackowski said. He noted the agreement signed a year ago benefited the City better than previous leaseholders.

Ruby View golf fee changes planned for 2021 ELKO – Although the basic golf rates for the 2021 season at Ruby View Golf Course are the same as last year, five changes are being made at th…

The contract allows the City to retain 90% of all net revenue collected from the multiple revenue streams and reimburse the manager for negative net revenue. Before, previous leaseholders kept revenue from driving range fees and sales from food, beverage and merchandise.

The City received an additional $200,000 in revenue "never collected by the city before this year."

"Not only was it a good year in our key comparable line items, but this was the bonus that made our agreement different than how it had been done at Ruby View in the past," Wackowski said.

He described the company's challenges in taking over the golf course, calling it a "clean slate" that required Duncan to restock inventory, purchase range balls, install a new point-of-sale system and open the Grill restaurant as soon as possible.

Weather and Covid-19 regulations were some of the other challenges Duncan Management faced early in the season, Wackowski added.

Reno company selected to manage Ruby View Golf Course ELKO – Duncan Golf Management of Reno will be negotiating a contract with city staff to become the new professional service at Ruby View Golf Course.

After the season was underway, the golf course had an "optimistic start" in May with an average of $1,300 a day in greens fees, driving range averaging $233 a day, and food and beverage sales "establishing a positive trend," with $900 in daily average sales.

Using 2020 data for comparison, Wackowski said May averaged 110 rounds per day and ended the month with more than 3,000 rounds played. "This was a significant increase in the club. A lot of activity at the golf course."

June was the golf course's busiest and "record" month of the year, averaging more than 130 golfers a day and daily revenue of $7,300. The following month, tee times were extended to 6:30 a.m.

Although the company's key indicators showed the season was coming to an end in September, Wackowski approached City staff to extend the season with the golf course $34,000 ahead of its budgeted net operating income.

"The more hours that we can be up there, we feel that the golf course has a better opportunity to be successful," he said.

The Grill remained open four days a week until November, closing after Thanksgiving and only booking private parties.

To bring more golfers to Elko, Duncan Golf Management launched a new website and promoted Ruby View in its collective advertising campaign that reaches markets in Reno, Boise and Salt Lake City.

The website provides a baseline for measuring web traffic and interest in Ruby View as word spreads about the golf course within the region.

"We had a lot of advertising dollars spent in the Reno market, which we thought was important. We had some in Boise," Wackowski said. "Not an extensive budget, but enough to say, 'Hey, Ruby View is now on the map in Reno.'"

Most "hardcore golfers" knew about Ruby View but "not everyone knew Ruby View was in Elko," he added.

Ruby View's visibility could rise now that it is attached to the Duncan Golf Management brand, Wackowski said. "We feel that is going to start to pay off in outlying years."

Overall, the year was marked by successes each month of the company's first season operating Ruby View.

Wackowski pointed to memberships staying "level" between 2020 and 2021. "Retaining that business, we felt that was a win, instead of a retraction with a new company coming in."

Mayor Reece Keener congratulated Wackowski and his team for their year and asked him about DGM's financial forecast for the upcoming season.

"I think our original forecast is going to be pretty close. I hope that we exceed that number. We are always very conservative, not only with Ruby View but all of our golf courses. We don't build pie-in-the-sky budgets. We build things that are attainable," Wackowski explained.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0