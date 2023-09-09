ELKO – Two viewpoints on the overpopulation of wild horses in Nevada faced off on stage Thursday night at the Elko Convention Center.

State Sen. Ira Hansen, R-Sparks, was challenged by director of campaigns for Animal Wellness action and Center for Humane Economy Scott Beckstead to a debate over the question of whether federal management has been successful in its efforts to curb wild horse and burro populations on Bureau of Land Management-controlled land.

Attended by about 125 people, the audience heard from Hansen and Beckstead on their positions about the welfare of wild horses that critics on each side say are being harmed by helicopter roundups and lack of water to survive over the years.

Billed as the “Dust-Up in the Desert: A Debate on Wild Horses and Their Place on Our Public Lands,” Hansen and Beckstead sparred for about two hours, first giving their individual backgrounds and positions on the problem before launching into direct questions to each other.

The debate was moderated by Elko County School Board Trustee Matt McCarty.

It comes after 31 horses died in a roundup this summer and a ruling by U.S. District Judge allowed federal authorities to continue gathering mustangs in Nevada over the objections of animal advocacy groups that called the method inhumane and illegal.

Outcry against using helicopters for roundups began after witnesses reported seeing horses die from broken necks and one stallion euthanized after its rear leg was injured.

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev, is backing legislation in Congress to outlaw the use of helicopters in wild horse roundups.

Hansen, who was allowed to go first in the main argument with rebuttal by Beckstead, explained he was a “horse lover,” growing up around horses and raising his children with horses.

But he said he observed that “horse advocates tend to split us into two categories: there are horse lovers – them — and there are horse haters, which are people that believe they need some serious management.”

“I don’t want to be painted that somehow because I believe that we need some serious management of the feral horses on the Nevada ranges that I hate horses. Nothing could be farther from the truth,” Hansen said.

He explained the question for the debate is “are feral horses overpopulated in Nevada?” noting that critics said Hansen’s BLM numbers were “totally wrong.”

During the recent legislative session, Hansen opposed Senate Bill 90 that would have designated the mustang as the official state horse, and was proposed by Carson Valley schoolchildren.

He was quoted as saying the “wild horse population, right now, is a disaster.”

On Thursday night, Hansen explained the issue began with the Wild and Free-Roaming Horse and Burro Act of 1971 that created laws to manage, protect and study unbranded horses and burros on public lands.

“That law required the BLM manage the horse herds in the areas where they were in 1971 and they were to be managed in such a way that they would have a thriving, natural, ecological balance,” Hansen said.

He noted it had been modified twice in 1976 and 1978, first with the Federal Land Policy Management Act that allows the federal government to use helicopters and motorized vehicles to round up horses, then again with the Public Range Lands Improvement Act that required appropriate management levels, or AML.

Hansen said Nevada’s lowest AML population is set at 7,000 horses and the highest level is 14,000 horses. He pointed to the original 1971 act stipulating the Secretary of the Interior was required to “immediately remove ... horses and get the populations back to the appropriate management level” in horse management areas.

Citing a study of Deer Spring Antelope Valley horse management area, the estimated number of wild horses was 608 compared with 1,755 six years later.

Hansen challenged Beckstead’s assertion, quoted in 2022, that the BLM “has for decades spun a false narrative about an ‘overpopulation’ of equines that the agency claims are starving and destroying their habitat.”

Photographs were used to illustrate wild horses with their ribs visible through their skin, small watering holes with at least one dead feral lying next to another, and barren landscape that Hansen said resembled the moon.

“The pictures I’m sharing with you were not cherry picked for the worst possible pictures, there are literally thousands of pictures provided by the BLM and Nevada Department of Wildlife verifying these terrible circumstances we’re witnessing in this picture.”

“All the pictures I’m going to show in every single case there have been no livestock on these allotments, on these herd management areas, for at least 15 to 20 years. Some 40 years,” Hansen said. “All the ecological damage you’re looking at in that picture was caused by horses.”

Hansen challenged Beckstead’s assertion on the BLM numbers that he was quoted by Hansen as saying the “BLM would have us dismiss what photographers, tourists and advocates document every day: thriving, robust families of horses living peacefully on vast stretches of federal land.”

“Mr. Beckstead and his position says that we have no need to get involved in it because the horses will naturally regulate their populations,” Hansen said, refuting it with a quote from the National Academy of Sciences 2013 report that horse population growth “would probably double in about four years.”

He also challenged Beckstead’s belief that commercial cattle and overgrazing are to blame for the barren conditions of the range, as the livestock congregate and damage riparian areas, whereas horses are on the move, traveling up to 20 miles per day.

Hansen proposed that removing animals would promote healthy animals, improved range health and balance between uses.

Pointing back to Deer Springs, Hansen compared two photographs of the Antelope Valley HMA from the early 1980s and 2021 that shows a changed landscape from foliage to bare ground.

“It’s very difficult to look at these pictures and have someone tell me it’s because of commercial livestock,” Hansen said.

Beckstead, who lives in Sutherlin, Oregon, is an adjunct professor of law at Willamette University. He began by pointing to 31 horses that died while being rounded up this year.

He disputed Hansen’s claims of ecological catastrophe, and cited “several voices that are doubling down on a mass public disinformation campaign by the Bureau of Land Management to justify inhumane helicopter roundups of wild horse and burros off of their rangeland homes to make the way for more commercial livestock that are already dominating our public range lands, and I hope today to give you the other side of the story.”

Beckstead said horses originated and evolved in North America more than 50 million years ago, with fossil records dating horses on the continent 5,700 years ago.

“Sheep and cattle are non-indigenous, they are invasive,” Beckstead said. “Horses evolved here, they originated here, they are native. That is why horses thrive out in these harsh arid mountainous landscapes, but cattle not so much.”

Pointing to AML, Beckstead said “the heart of the Senator’s case” was that “because Nevada horses are over AML – and they are over what the BLM has said is AML – that means they are overpopulated and causing an ecological catastrophe.”

In 2013, the National Academy of Sciences “took a top to bottom review” of the wild horse and burro program and made recommendations. Beckstead said the agency stated “they could not find a single science-based rationale for the BLM’s AML. They also said there was no transparency in how the BLM arrived at AML.”

The AML, Beckstead said, was a “politically contrived number, snatched out of the air by the BLM to drive the agenda to keep horses at a number that livestock users can live with without them being a threat to commercial livestock.”

The NAS went on to recommend the AML be “adaptable, it should be changed, it should evolve to fit the conditions on the ground. They also found serious problems with the BLM’s population estimates based on poor statistical analysis,” Beckstead said.

“I dispute that they go out and do actual body counts,” he continued. “My point is that over AML does not mean over populate. Over AML simply means a number that does not fit the agenda of enabling industrial-scale livestock grazing on our public lands.”

Nevada has the most BLM managed lands after the state of Alaska, Beckstead said. “So it follows that because Nevada has the largest amount of BLM lands, it also has the largest population of wild horses by quite a large measure.”

Beckstead disputed the number of wild horses and burros in Nevada estimated at 50,000, “but for the sake of this debate, that’s what I will go with.”

He said that livestock was allocated 43 million acres compared with 15.6 million acres for wild horses and burros. Livestock are allocated 1.8 million animal unit months compared with 153,732 for wild horses and burros.

AUMs are calculated by the weight of horses and livestock. Mustangs are averaged at 800 pounds, with cow and calf pairs combined to 1,700 pounds.

Beckstead said the BLM’s “own data reveals the negative impact by wild horses is negligible” and that wild horses and burros are responsible for a failing allotment less than 1% of the time compared to livestock.”

“What the BLM’s data shows is that livestock are the baseline cause of failing grazing allotments and almost all of the failing allotments where horses are present, the damage is additive to overgrazing by livestock.”

Stating that mustangs “will have an impact on the range,” Beckstead said “Yes he will, of course he will, he’s a horse. But any impact he is going to have is going to be supplemental to the damage created by all those sheep surrounding him.”

Beckstead showed photographs he took early this week of springs used by horses and cattle near Fernley and outside of Minden.

“No trampling, no manure, no damage to the banks of the ponds,” he said. “Plenty of manure in the brush, but not around the pond.”

He then showed pictures of a spring outside the Stagecoach area “where there were both cattle and horses and what we saw was a spring completely destroyed by cattle and covered in manure and urine and utterly destroyed. The [other] spring was the same thing. Surrounded by cow patties, cow manure in the spring. This is supposed to be used by wild horses and cattle and it was an absolute mess.”

“Horses and cattle treat their water sources very differently,” Beckstead explained. “Cattle are far more likely to congregate around the water sources and never leave. Horses are more likely to come in once or twice a day, drink and go back out on the range.”

Final thoughts

Beckstead added that livestock grazing is a “major contributor to climate change” and that taxpayer’s pay for subsidized grazing, short-term and long-term holding costs, along with helicopter contractors.

After the debate concluded, Beckstead and Hansen each said it went well.

“I thought it was very informative. I appreciated the opportunity to share this side of the issue,” Beckstead said. “I was grateful the senator was willing to meet me for this debate. I think it’s very important that we expose the mismanagement by the Bureau of Land Management.” He added that the vast majority of Americans want to see wild horses living on public lands.

“I thought it went excellent,” Hansen said. “My opponent was a very good debater, but his debate was pretty much based on emotional appeal. I think our side is much more factual and science based. Therefore, I think it was an overwhelming victory for us. Although I think people who are emotionally driven will think he did a great job.”

Beckstead said he gave Hansen permission to name the time and place. “This was the location he chose. He did all the logistics to get it reserved.”

Hansen said he originally chose Lander County for the debate, but its convention center was booked until October. However, because his Senate District 14 covers a portion of Elko County, he said he was happy to bring the debate to Elko, adding he covered all the costs for the debate.

“I love Elko. I represent part of it, and this is a second home for me,” Hansen said. “I’m delighted to have been here today.”

Beckstead said he learned that there is a strong desire by those who back the livestock industry to not tell the truth about what is happening. They want to point the finger at the wild horse for causing harm to the range while they conveniently fail to mention “all those cattle and sheep that are outnumbering wild horses and burros on public lands by 10 to 1.”

Hansen said he did not learn any new information from Beckstead during the debate. “Most of the things he brought up I was aware of because he had debated quite extensively across the country. The one thing I would criticize him on and that is in too many cases he was too generic about livestock grazing in the West. We were supposed to focus on Nevada and a lot of the statistics he brought up frankly just don’t apply to the state of Nevada.”

“We are obviously interested in getting the message out to as many people as possible that change is needed. There are bills pending in Congress to help our wild horses and burros,” Beckstead said. “I would encourage anyone who cares about wild horses and burros and wants to see them living wild and free on our range – not being harassed by helicopters – to call their members of Congress and let them know you support wild horses and burros on our public lands and to support policies that will keep them there.”

“There is a severe overpopulation of wild horses in Nevada and we need to get the BLM the money they need to do the job to round those horses up and save Nevada public range lands,” Hansen said.