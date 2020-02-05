Early caucus voting in Elko, Wendover

ELKO – Nevada Democrats will start voting Feb. 15 on their favorite presidential candidates, less than two weeks after the first caucus in the nation was held in Iowa.
Nevada’s “First in the West” caucus is Feb. 22 but early voting will be held locally on Feb. 15 and 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Elko Convention Center, and on Feb. 15 at West Wendover High School.
Betti Magney of the Elko County Democratic Party explained that caucus participants must be 18 or older by Nov. 3, 2020.
“Early voting will allow for first, second and third choices,” she said. “You will not be able to caucus if you have voted early but you can observe if you like.”
Magney said candidates must receive at least 15% of total attendee votes to be considered viable. If your candidate is not viable, “your second choice vote will be added to the next round ... and so on.”
Nevada Democrats had planned to use the same app that failed in Iowa but has since terminated its relationship with the developer, Shadow Inc., and is currently looking into other alternatives, The Nevada Independent reported Tuesday.
“That could mean switching entirely to a paper system, which already existed as a backup option to the app-based system but would be a time- and labor-intensive process, or something else entirely,” the Independent reported.
Elko County still needs volunteers to serve as precinct captains and to help with early voting. Call 702-592-7182 or 775-397-2002 for more information.
Caucus training will be available from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 8 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, in the classroom off the cafeteria.