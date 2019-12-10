Early morning bike rider charged with trafficking cocaine

ELKO – An 18-year-old Elko woman spotted by police riding her bicycle before dawn across the Fifth Street Bridge has been charged with trafficking cocaine.

Kayla M. Harrelson, 18, was arrested Nov. 16 after an Elko Police Department officer noticed a bicycle heading north on the bridge shortly before 6 a.m. The officer observed that it was still dark outside and the bicycle had no reflector or lights on it. He tried to pull her over after she turned off on River Street, but she would not stop.

The officer turned on the patrol car’s sirens and began to speed up as the bicycle rider veered across Fourth Street, then stopped and dropped the bicycle to the ground.

Police said the rider identified herself under a false name. She reportedly told the officer she did not stop because she was hurrying to see her sister, who was sick. The officer contacted dispatch with her name and birth date, and while waiting for a response, the officer spoke with Harrelson “regarding her tattoos and items she had in her pockets.”

She told the officer she had a knife and she started to reach for it but the officer told her to stop. After telling her several times not to grab it, the officer had her turn around and place her hands on her head, then he grabbed for the knife in her top right jacket pocket.