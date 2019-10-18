ELKO – Firefighters responded to a blaze at Vogue Laundry early Friday morning that caused minor damage to the facility in downtown Elko.
A fire alarm went off at about 2 a.m. and when firefighters arrived they found light smoke coming out of the warehouse door at the rear of the building, according to Deputy Fire Chief Jack Snyder. They forced their way inside where they found heavy smoke.
The facility’s automatic sprinkler system had activated, however, and was doing a good job of putting out the flames. Firefighters sprayed some water to fully extinguish it.
The cause of the fire “looks to be accidental,” Snyder said, pending the results of an investigation.
A couple of laundry bins filled with sheets burned, and part of the roof sustained fire damage near the Fourth Street side of the building.
