Early voting to kick off Saturday

ELKO — Voters wishing to avoid the Election Day crowds but still cast their vote in person will have the opportunity beginning this Saturday, as early voting will officially kick off in Nevada.

According to the Elko County Clerk’s Office, early voting will be 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24, as well as 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Oct. 19-23 and Oct. 26-30. All early voting will be done at the Elko Convention Center, 700 Moren Way.

Elko County Clerk Kris Jakeman said Thursday that the coronavirus pandemic has forced the elections department to make some changes to the typical voting process this election.

“Especially for this General Election, we are doing what we call a hybrid election,” Jakeman said. “We had over 25,000 mail-ballots sent out, so we are trying to track that many ballots plus we are having in-person voting and we have never had to experience that.”

Typically, the Elections Department would mail out between 2,500 and 3,000 ballots, she said.

Jakeman said there are currently 24,600 active voters and 6,143 inactive voters in Elko County.

Those who have received a mail-in ballot but would prefer to vote in-person can bring their paper ballot to their polling place and surrender the ballot.