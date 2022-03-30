East-end McDonald’s closing for remodel, removal of 'Playplace'

ELKO -- The McDonald’s at 1995 Idaho St. will be closing temporarily after March 31 for a complete remodel, according to Kassity Management Group Director of Operations Jess McIntosh.

The group is located in Carson City.

McIntosh said the building is one of McDonald's oldest in the western United States.

“Playland will be going away,” McIntosh said. “The last two years our Playlands have been closed anyway due to Covid procedures."

The entire building will be remodeled and will have a bright and cheerful interior.

“[There will be] new kitchen equipment, new everything…. It will be really nice for the community.”

There will be two drive-through windows when the remodeling is complete. The operation will also have the most updated technology that McDonald’s offers, such as mobile orders and a loyalty app.

“You can order ahead of time and you can choose the way you want to pick it up,” McIntosh said. “It can be curbside, you can go to the front counter, or you can pick it up in the drive-through.”

McIntosh said the company also owns the McDonald’s location on Mountain City Highway. During the remodeling process, the company plans no layoffs and will keep employees occupied at the other site.

“We are scheduled to open the end of July or the beginning of August.”

There will be a soft opening and a couple weeks later the company will do a big family-oriented grand opening.

Ronald McDonald may be here, but that is still up in the air with his busy schedule.

--

Elko's Favorite Foods: A gourmet gallery:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.