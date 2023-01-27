ECSD adopts new English learner policy, other changes

ELKO -- Several new or revised policies are now on the books of the Elko County School District after the latest school board action, including policies on English language in schools, service animals, weapons and school visitors.

The English learner policy replaces a policy adopted in 2004, and Superintendent Clayton Anderson said on Jan. 14 that it is related to the policy he proposed deleting in December. Action was delayed at that time on the deletion request.

He said the new policy is revised and updated and “consists of pieces” of the policy proposed for deletion.

Trustee Matt McCarty, who had concerns about deleting the 1999 policy because he thought it was important English be recognized as the common language in this country, said he “appreciated the work that has gone into this, very much so, and I wholeheartedly embrace multi-linguistics.”

Lelsy Stewart, the English as a second language coordinator, said that every new student must fill out a survey on languages and acknowledge answering the questions.

“It’s part of the registration for our school district,” she told the board, reporting that students learning English are re-evaluated every year, and once students are enrolled in the English-learning program they must pass a proficiency test to get out of the program.

Anderson said that after new students answer the language survey, at the start of each school year letters go out to parents asking if there are any changes. If the district doesn’t hear back “we assume everything is the same.”

The new policy states that the board “recognized that the academic success of English learners is responsibility shared by students, educators, the family, and the community,” and that the school district recognizes the value of bilingualism, and the value of the “strategic use” of students’ first language in and out of the classroom.

The policy principles include being sure all students are provided instruction to attain proficiency in the English language; that English learner programs foster multiculturalism; the school district uses languages, cultures and experiences as the foundation for culturally responsive learning; the district recognizes that students learn at different paces; and promotes instruction for not only students but their families.

Additionally, the policy states that new students with another home language must be tested for English language proficiency within 30 days of the start of a school year or within two weeks after mid-year enrollment, and placement in the English learner program will be based on test results.

The board agreed to delete the old policy that Anderson had recommended be dropped.

“I do think this policy is outdated. I do think it needs to be deleted,” said Trustee Brooke Ballard, who said there are state standards regarding students becoming proficient in English “so I am not worried about that.”

In public comment, Lee Hoffman said the new policy doesn’t capture what “comes down to the culture of our country” -- that English is the official language.

Service animals

The new policy on service animals was pulled from policies in roughly five different states and represents a consensus of “how this will fit” the Elko County School District, Dr. Ken Higbee, director of special services, told the board.

The policy states that the district will permit students or adults with disabilities to be accompanied by a “service animal” as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act. Service animals are individually trained to do work or perform tasks for an individual with a disability.

Those disabilities can be physical, sensory, psychiatric, intellectual or another mental disability, according to the policy, which basically covers service dogs. However, Higbee said a miniature horse is allowed under ADA rules.

Service animals can only be brought onto school property with the approval of the director of special services and the need must be documented, according to the policy, which also outlines additional requirements for the handler and animal.

Dangerous weapons

The board approved three dangerous weapons policies in one motion on Jan. 24.

Anderson said the newest of the three, one for visitors, was adopted last April and has since been revised, while the others are updated because the language has changed over the years. He said there is a process for exceptions in the policies.

Visitors are prohibited from possessing dangerous weapons during a school visit and will be required to leave if found with a weapon.

The visitor policy also states that schools are not open to the general public, and visits should be pre-arranged and the district has the right to exclude visitors found to be registered sex offenders or with outstanding criminal warrants or under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The policy for student discipline for possession of a firearm or dangerous weapon or prohibited item is revised from 2014 and says that any student found with a weapon must be expelled for at least one year, although the student may be placed in another kind of school for the expulsion time period.

Anderson said such decisions aren’t “made in a vacuum.” He said he has the final say but consults with others.

For a second violation, the student will be permanently expelled from school, according to the policy.

The policy states, however, that with the approval of a principal, a student would not be prohibited from having a knife or firearm, but superintendent approval also would be required, as well as other steps.

Definitions of dangerous weapons include firearms, a blackjack, slungshot, a club, sandbag, metal knuckles, dirk or dagger, a nunchaku or trefoil, a butterfly knife or any dangerous knife, a switchblade, explosive device, chemical agent, pneumatic gun and an electronic stun device.

The possession of a dangerous weapon policy for district personnel states that no personnel should bring dangerous weapons onto district property unless in law enforcement, and firearms cannot be stored in district-owned vehicles, including by those with a license to carry.

Site administrators may grant exceptions, however, with permission of the superintendent. Only the superintendent has the authority to grant a waiver, the policy states.