ECSD employee under investigation

ELKO – An Elko County School District employee is on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Elko County Sherriff’s office and school officials.

The sheriff’s office is currently investigating the complaint, the school district said in a press release issued on Friday.

“Contrary to recent social media posts, the employee has not been arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with a student,” the school district added.

After the completion of the sheriff’s office investigation, the school district will launch a separate one.

“More information will be made available at that time,” the school district said.

