 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

ECSD employee under investigation

  • 0
Elko County School District logo

ELKO – An Elko County School District employee is on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Elko County Sherriff’s office and school officials.

The sheriff’s office is currently investigating the complaint, the school district said in a press release issued on Friday.

“Contrary to recent social media posts, the employee has not been arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with a student,” the school district added.

After the completion of the sheriff’s office investigation, the school district will launch a separate one.

“More information will be made available at that time,” the school district said.

0 comments
0
0
3
0
6

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elko County felony arrests

Elko County felony arrests

Shaun J. Christian, 49, of Carlin was arrested Nov. 22, 2021, at 975 Terminal Way for fugitive felon from another state.

Watch Now: Related Video

A spacewalk was cancelled because of space debris. Is it becoming a real threat for astronauts?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News