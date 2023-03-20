ELKO — Online registration opens April 17 for kindergarten, pre-k, and any new student to Elko County School District who will begin school in the fall of 2023.

The District will also hold two in-person registration sessions open to the public on Thursday, April 20, and Friday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the board room at central office, 850 Elm St. Parents and guardians can complete online enrollment at www.ecsdnv.net.

Students registering for kindergarten must be 5 years of age on or before Aug. 28, 2023, or the first day of school. Students registering for pre-k must be 4 years of age on or before the first day of school.

Documents needed for registration are the student’s original birth certificate, the student’s current immunization record from a health care provider, and proof of residence such as a utility bill showing parent name and address.

Documents can be uploaded when completing registration online. For assistance, parents/guardians may provide these documents to their child(ren)'s zoned school. If attending an in-person session, please bring these documents with you.

For more information about registration, contact the Curriculum Department at 775-738-5196 or visit https://www.ecsdnv.net/School-Registration-and-Immunizations.