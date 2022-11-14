ECSD to receive nearly $500,000 in DOJ school safety funding

ELKO -- Elko County School District will receive a School Violence Prevention Program grant totaling $485,263 from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.

The funds will be used to support the school district’s purchase of updated technology for expedited notification of local law enforcement during an emergency, according to ECSD.

The district has chosen Innovative Communications Systems LLC, a full-service systems contractor, to carry out the acquisition and installation project across the county.

In its proposal, ECSD said if awarded the district would begin the installation of Telecenter U, a districtwide solution connecting all sites to one management system.

The system is a proactive approach to crisis scenarios, with capabilities to relay information, according to the ECSD announcement.

According to the DOJ, SVPP funds can be used for "coordination with law enforcement; training for local law enforcement officers to prevent student violence; metal detectors, locks, lighting and other deterrent measures; technology for expedited notification of local law enforcement during an emergency; and other measures that provide a significant improvement in security."

“ECSD will use the funds to update communication management and camera systems at several schools whose current systems are in need of upgrades,” said ECSD Superintendent Clayton Anderson.

“The project will begin installation at Spring Creek High School, Southside Elementary and Spring Creek Middle School,” he said. “Once the grant funding period is over, the district plans to continue the project across the county with assistance from community partners and related grants, as well as braiding in the general fund as needed in order to complete the project.”