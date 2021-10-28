ECVA Board of Directors selects Festival of Trees charity partners

ELKO — The Elko Convention & Visitor Authority’s board of directors has selected four local charities to receive funding from the annual Festival of Trees auction proceeds. The 2021 Charity Partners are: Community Foundation of Elko County, Elite Futbol Club, Elko Hockey Association and Zero Suicides Elko County.

“When I think about these last 18 months and those impacted, I really think about children,” said Delmo Andreozzi, ECVA board member. “What our children have been through and continue to endure, I believe extracurricular activities are more important than they ever have been. Additionally, the state of mental health and how the pandemic has impacted everyone, we need to start talking about suicide. We need to work on removing the stigma and start the conversation to move to prevention.”

Board Chairman Matt McCarty noted, “We appreciate all of the applications and they’re all deserving. Recognizing the contribution to the Community Foundation of Elko County Endowment is an investment in our community and most all of the applicants can apply for grants from the Community Foundation.”

This year marks the 31st year of the annual fundraiser. Beautifully decorated trees, wreaths, stockings and other festive holiday décor will be available for purchase through silent auction Dec. 1-4 at the Elko Conference Center.

“The continued support and generosity of Elko residents, business owners and community organizations has allowed the event to grow each year, thus increasing the monetary contribution to local nonprofits,” stated the ECVA.

Members of the community are encouraged to participate by donating an auction item, bidding on one, or both.

This year’s theme is “My Favorite Things” and additional information can be found online at www.ExploreElko.com or by calling 738-4091.

Auction contributions can be registered online at https://exploreelko.ejoinme.org/2021.

