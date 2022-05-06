ECVA board still working to fill director's position

ELKO – The Elko Convention and Visitors Authority’s board interviewed applicants for the executive director’s position this week, but the job had not been filled as of late Friday afternoon.

The current ECVA director, Katie Neddenriep, is planning to leave her position by June 10. She came on board in March 2019 and before that worked for Barrick Gold as the Corporate Social Responsibility Manager.

“It has been an honor and pleasure to serve this board of directors, however, the time has come for me to focus my energy and efforts elsewhere,” Neddenriep said when announcing her departure.

Three applicants were on the ECVA’s agenda Tuesday to replace her: Jolene Stone, Steve Burrows and Todd Neely. Stone dropped out because of other opportunities, according to ECVA Board Chairman Dave Zornes.

Earlier this week Zornes said Burrows was the likely choice. However, he decided to stay at his current position as director of marketing and community relations at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital.

The ECVA Board has now offered the position to Neely, who is based in Las Vegas. He is vice president of national sales at The Expo, an exhibition and events partner that helps organizations grow their attendee, exhibitor and sponsorship revenue.

According to Zornes, Neely has about 30 years of experience in the events industry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.