ECVA director leaving post

ELKO – Elko Convention & Visitors Authority Executive Director Katie Neddenriep is planning to leave her job no later than June 10, and the ECVA board of directors has approved a tentative timeline for the search to replace her.

“It has been an honor and pleasure to serve this board of directors, however, the time has come for me to focus my energy and efforts elsewhere,” said Neddenriep, who became executive director on March 18, 2019, and a year later had to begin dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

ECVA Board Chairman David Zornes said “the ongoing pandemic has been a challenge for the travel, tourism, meetings and events industry, and Elko was not spared from its impacts. Katie has done an exceptional job in the midst of the obstacles she has had to overcome.

“She will be greatly missed, and we wish her the best,” he said.

When COVID-19 hit, Gov. Steve Sisolak issued statewide mandates prohibiting large gatherings and closing nonessential businesses, and his continued mandates presented challenges for ECVA through mid-2021.

Two major events for ECVA and Elko – the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering in 2021 and 2022, and the Elko Mining Expo in 2020 – were missed but the convention and conference centers are fully open, and meetings and events are returning.

“The facilities are staying pretty busy,” Neddenriep said, most recently for the Elko County School District’s STEM fair and banquets.

Neddenriep said planning is under way for the 2022 Elko Mining Expo scheduled for June 6-10, and this year’s event will “basically be back to what it was before the pandemic,” so there won’t be limits on the number of visitors, and no registration or fees required for attendees.

She also said there will be panel discussions for the mining industry on the Thursday of the Expo and that Friday will be a community day that will feature talks about careers in mining.

Neddenriep said she will help her successor with the transition, which could come before the Mining Expo.

“I have come to see tremendous potential in and opportunity for the Elko Convention & Visitors Authority and will help as desired in onboarding my successor to support the continued success of the organization,” she said in a statement following the board action March 10.

The board agreed to accept applications for Neddenriep’s replacement through April 8 and picked two board members, Zornes and Elko City Councilman Chip Stone, to lead the recruiting process.

Neddenriep said Pray and Company, an Elko-based human resources consulting and recruitment firm, has a professional services agreement to lead the recruitment process for her replacement.

She said by phone that the recruitment steps are the same as used to hire her when her predecessor Don Newman retired.

Neddenriep came to the ECVA from Barrick Gold Corp., where she worked for 18 years, leaving Barrick as manager of corporate social responsibility.

The job announcement, executive director position description and applications should be on the ExploreElko.com website by early next week, ECVA reported.

