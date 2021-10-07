ECVA seeks charity partner applications

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The online platform, Greater Giving, allows for donors to register their auction contribution at their convenience and everyone to view items and bid without having to physically attend the event, nor be present at the end of the auction to ensure a winning bid.

This year marks the 31st anniversary of this much anticipated community tradition. The theme is “My Favorite Things,” taken from the show tune of the same name from the musical “The Sound of Music,” which is often played during the holiday season.

The Elko Convention and Visitors Authority is planning for public viewing of trees and other auction items to take place Dec. 1-4 at the Elko Conference Center. State of Nevada mandates for indoor public events will be followed throughout the event. Information on efforts to ensure the safety and health of personnel and attendees will be communicated online via the ECVA website, Facebook, Instagram, future press releases and the event website starting Oct. 27.

“The Festival of Trees” has been an annual tradition for decades, bringing the community together to support nonprofit organizations serving the Elko area. Local businesses and citizens donate decorated trees, wreaths and other holiday-themed décor which are then available for purchase through a silent auction.