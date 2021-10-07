ECVA seeks charity partner applications

ELKO -- The Elko Convention and Visitors Authority is seeking applications from nonprofit organizations for consideration as possible charity partners for its annual “Festival of Trees.”
The application form is available at www.ExploreElko.com and should be submitted no later than 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 21. Charity partners will be selected at the board of directors meeting scheduled for Oct. 26.
“Last year our community raised $27,000 to support four organizations working diligently to meet needs which arose out of the pandemic,” said ECVA Executive Director Katie Neddenriep.
“We hope this year’s event will be bigger to support even more members of the community. Plans are underway, including use of the online platform introduced last year, as we received overwhelmingly positive feedback on its ease of use. The website will open for the community to register their auction contributions October 27th.”
Funds from the 2020 Festival of Trees were distributed evenly among four charity partners selected by the ECVA board. Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), Friends in Service Helping (FISH), Great Basin College Child and Family Center and Northeastern Nevada Special Advocates for the Elderly (SAFE) were each awarded $6,750. An equally successful event is anticipated this year.
The online platform, Greater Giving, allows for donors to register their auction contribution at their convenience and everyone to view items and bid without having to physically attend the event, nor be present at the end of the auction to ensure a winning bid.
This year marks the 31st anniversary of this much anticipated community tradition. The theme is “My Favorite Things,” taken from the show tune of the same name from the musical “The Sound of Music,” which is often played during the holiday season.
The Elko Convention and Visitors Authority is planning for public viewing of trees and other auction items to take place Dec. 1-4 at the Elko Conference Center. State of Nevada mandates for indoor public events will be followed throughout the event. Information on efforts to ensure the safety and health of personnel and attendees will be communicated online via the ECVA website, Facebook, Instagram, future press releases and the event website starting Oct. 27.
“The Festival of Trees” has been an annual tradition for decades, bringing the community together to support nonprofit organizations serving the Elko area. Local businesses and citizens donate decorated trees, wreaths and other holiday-themed décor which are then available for purchase through a silent auction.
--
2019 Festival of Trees: