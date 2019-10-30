{{featured_button_text}}
ELKO -- The Elko Convention & Visitor Authority’s board of directors has selected six local charities to receive funding from the annual Festival of Trees auction proceeds.

The 2019 Charity Partners are Community Foundation of Elko County, Elko Cancer Network, Igloo Recreation Center, Northern Nevada Autism Network, Northern Nevada Youth Soccer Association and Veterans Resource Center at Great Basin College.

“This meeting is one of my favorite meetings I attend, yet also one of the most difficult,” said Matt McCarty, chairman of the ECVA board of. “It is great to be able to assist both new and established community partners, though disappointing we cannot assist them all.”

County Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said, "Every single one of these organizations truly are champions and they all deserve awards for what they do.”

This is the fundraiser’s 29th year. Decorated trees, wreaths, centerpieces and festive holiday décor will be available for purchase through silent auction Dec. 2-4 at the Elko Conference Center.

“The continued support and generosity of Elko residents, business owners and service organizations has allowed the event to grow each year, thus increasing the monetary contribution to local nonprofits,” stated the convention center. Members of the community are encouraged to participate by donating an auction item, bidding on one, or both.

This year’s theme is Explore Elko and additional information can be found online at www.ExploreElko.com or by calling 775-738-4091.

