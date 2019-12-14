ECVA works to boost room-tax revenue

ELKO — Elko Convention and Visitors Authority continues efforts to boost tourism, events and conferences that in turn increase room-tax revenue as well as bookings of the Elko Convention Center and adjacent conference center, said ECVA Executive Director Katie Neddenriep.
She said that while there is no way to predict the economic future of Elko, “we certainly try to act on what we do have control over to drive up room-tax revenue. We’re all doing our best to provide excellent facilities and customer service and support events.”
Along with booking events and promoting tourism, ECVA is updating the strategic plan for the authority. The current plan is dated for 2010 to 2015. The update involving conversations with staff and the ECVA board and help from the University of Nevada, Reno will include a sub-strategy for marketing the Elko area.
“Hopefully, we will have a draft updated strategic plan in the first part of the year,” said Neddenriep, who became executive director in March, following the retirement of Don Newman.
The vice chairman of the ECVA board, Elko County Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi, said the strategic plan will provide “a fresh look at our programming. We want to make sure we remain relevant and are on the cutting edge as a place people want to come for conventions and tourism. First and foremost, I think the convention center is a fantastic asset for the community.”
ECVA operates the Elko Convention Center, including the Laurena Moren Theatre that seats 923, and the newer, $9 million conference center.
ECVA Board Chairman Matt McCarty said the strategic plan will look at better ways to utilize facilities, especially after the Elko County School District’s decision to build a $12 million performing arts building that will include an auditorium. The schools currently use the convention center for events.
“The convention center doesn’t use utilize the auditorium as much as we’d like, so taking the schools out won’t help,” he said.
The school board has approved seeking bids in January for the arts building that will include an auditorium to seat roughly 830 people.
Neddenriep said a school auditorium will impact ECVA, but the district is saying there are no immediate plans to open the school facility to compete for public events outside school activities.
Elko County School District Superintendent Todd Pehrson told the Elko Daily Free Press that having the school auditorium is expected to reduce costs by not renting the Elko Convention Center’s auditorium. In the 2018-2019 school year, the district spent roughly $20,000 to rent the facility for 10 to 12 times.
“The $20,000 is considerably less than the cost of building one,” said McCarty, who added that he hasn’t talked with Pehrson or the school board.
Room taxes
ECVA’s efforts to boost revenue from the 14 percent lodging tax is one of the authority’s key tasks, and that revenue has its ups and downs but has climbed most years. This fiscal year starting July 1 hasn’t fared as well in room-tax revenues, so far.
Citywide, collections of room taxes are down roughly 7 percent in 2019, City Clerk Kelly Wooldridge said. They were up 2 percent in 2018, 7 percent in 2017 and 0.06 percent in 2016.
According to the city’s audit report prepared by the accounting firm HintonBurdick PLLC, revenue from room taxes collected by the city was up in the 2018-2019 fiscal year to slightly more than $3.98 million, compared with $3.83 million in the 2018 fiscal year.
Wooldridge said collections of room taxes have been “up the last two years due to the new hotels being built.” The Holiday Inn Express is the only one still in construction and about to open.
The ECVA receives 29.64 percent of the lodging taxes that the City of Elko collects, Neddenriep said, while other entities are allocated percentages of the remaining 70.54 percent.
The percentages for distribution of room taxes from the city are: Elko city, 6.125 percent; ECVA general fund, 2.375 percent; ECVA advertising, 1.75 percent; Elko Regional Airport, 2 percent; Nevada Department of Taxation, 0.375 percent; Elko County Recreation Board, 0.625 percent; Western Folklife Center, 0.25 percent; and Elko County Fair Board, 0.5 percent.
A lodging occupancy chart for 2015-2019 shows that the biggest months are May through September, with the winter months down, although the annual National Cowboy Poetry Gathering helps boost occupancy rates in late January and sometimes into February.
ECVA’s room-tax revenue
The ECVA’s revenues from room taxes were down 17.33 percent for the general and marketing funds in the months of July through September, the first months in the new fiscal year, according to the ECVA comptroller’s report presented by Cheryl Garcia at the ECVA’s Dec. 3 board of directors meeting.
Garcia’s report showed that for latest month for complete figures, September, the general-fund revenue from room taxes totaled $60,326, compared with $69,404 last September, a drop of $9,078. Revenues for the separate fund for marketing Elko totaled $44,529 in September, down from $51,139 in September 2018.
The fiscal year total for 2018-2019 for the combined general and marketing room-tax funds was a little more than $1.16 million, the second highest since 2008. The highest total was $1.22 million for the combined funds in the 2012-2013 fiscal year. The lowest was $793,179 in the 2009-2010 fiscal year.
McCarty said that in talking with lodging people, the main reason for the lower summer occupancy this year was that the fire season wasn’t major like 2018, where a lot of firefighters and fire-related businesses were in town filling rooms.
“They drive up occupancy, which drives up room rates,” he said.
Government-employed firefighters are exempt from room taxes, but McCarty said there are for-profit firefighting organizations and vendors that provide field kitchens, hand-washing stations and other services that aren’t tax exempt.
“In the summer of 2019 we didn’t have the fires, which is a good thing, but it didn’t fill rooms,” he said.
Although room-tax revenues were down from July 1 to Sept. 30, they were up for the fiscal year ending June 30 and overall revenues for ECVA were up 4 percent in the fiscal year ending June 30, generated by increases in room-tax collections and charges for services, according to an audit report from Eide Bailly LLP approved by the ECVA board on Dec. 3.
Facilities revenue
Revenue from use of the ECVA’s Elko Convention Center and the adjacent conference center was up in the 2018-2019 fiscal year, according to Teri Gage, audit partner for Eide Bailly, who said ECVA had a “clean, unmodified audit opinion.”
She said that “with the addition of the new conference center, facilities revenue growth continues. Facility revenue increased from approximately $850,000 the year before to $900,000.”
Conference center revenues alone for 2018-2019 exceeded expectations at $259,238, according to the audit report, while operating expenses totaled $234,906.
Fees for ECVA facilities are based on the amount of facilities and services used, and there are discount rates for nonprofit and government organizations, Neddenriep said. There also is an extra discount for Elko County School District because of its frequent use the ECVA auditorium.
Neddenriep said that “if you look at operating revenue versus expenses, the conference center generally is breaking even. The center offers obviously different facilities.”
The conference facility doesn’t have an auditorium and is used most often for banquets, dinners, wedding receptions and meetings.
ECVA has found in recent meetings with approved caterers that the kitchen in the conference center is “a little small for the size of events,” so the staff is looking at ways to address the issue, such as mobile equipment, Neddenriep said.
In the facility report to the ECVA board for usage in November, there were 17 events over 24 days in the convention center and seven events over 12 days in the conference center. The usage in October included 11 events over 20 days in the convention center and nine events over 13 days in the conference center.
ECVA audit report
According to the audit for the ECVA general fund, facilities fund, marketing fund and capital projects fund combined, their expenditures in the 2018-2019 fiscal year totaled more than $4.42 million, including nearly $1.46 million for heating and air conditioning renovation at the convention center.
Total revenue for the four funds was $3.18 million, and total expenses, $4.42 million, for a $1.24 million deficit made up from the ending fund balance for the prior fiscal year, Gage said.
The four funds combined ended the fiscal year with a fund balance of nearly $4.79 million, down from the fund balance the prior year of $6.02 million, according to the audit.
The general fund alone had a balance of nearly $1.6 million, compared with a balance of $1.85 million for the 2017-2018 fiscal year after revenues of nearly $1.12 million and expenses of nearly $2.58 million.
Promoting Elko
Tom Lester, tourism and convention manager for ECVA, continues to promote the Elko area at trade shows and events that included the Nevada Global Tourism Summit in mid-November. He promotes Elko to writers and is completing a new marketing video.
ECVA also publishes the Elko Visitor’s Guide each year, and the 2020 guide will be out by the first week January, according to Lester’s Dec. 3 report to the ECVA board.
The Elko Mining Expo is the biggest event that ECVA organizes. The exposition features a wide variety of booths, displays and mining equipment. The 2019 Expo had 490 booth spaces, extending into Elko City Park and filling the convention and conference centers and tent mall.
“We had a great turnout,” Neddenriep said, adding that ECVA also received positive feedback on the event that may help as ECVA plans for the 2020 Mining Expo that will be the 35th year for the event. ECVA surveyed exhibitors, contractors, mining companies and attendees for planning purposes.
Another big event is the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering that is put on by the Western Folklife Center but uses the ECVA facilities for many of the events. This upcoming gathering is Jan. 27 to Feb. 1.
“That’s a huge economic driver for the community,” Neddenriep said.
ECVA staff works closely with its lodging and marketing committees and plans a visitor survey to gather more information about the people who visit Elko for events, conferences, tourism and recreation, she said. This should provide leads for attracting visitors back to Elko.
“If people have suggestions on special events, we would love to hear those suggestions,” Neddenriep said.
Marketing focuses on the region, because air service in and out of Elko is “still a challenge,” she said.
ECVA plans to work with the Elko County Fair Board to promote the fair on its 100th anniversary, and ECVA will be working with a group hoping to bring back a motorcycle event, as well as with the Elko Desert Sunrise Rotary Club on plans for a bicycling event around the Ruby Mountains.
The mural challenge in Elko this year was “a big success,” Neddenriep said.
An organization that wants to request funding or in-kind services to market an event to potentially increase tourism can go before the ECVA Marketing Committee first with a proposal, and the ECVA board will give final approval.
The authority also is working on “optimizing our social media presence,” Neddenriep said.
ECVA received a $10,000 Nevada trade grant to create a new website and is working on requests for proposals for the website work, Lester wrote.