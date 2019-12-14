ECVA works to boost room-tax revenue

ELKO — Elko Convention and Visitors Authority continues efforts to boost tourism, events and conferences that in turn increase room-tax revenue as well as bookings of the Elko Convention Center and adjacent conference center, said ECVA Executive Director Katie Neddenriep.

She said that while there is no way to predict the economic future of Elko, “we certainly try to act on what we do have control over to drive up room-tax revenue. We’re all doing our best to provide excellent facilities and customer service and support events.”

Along with booking events and promoting tourism, ECVA is updating the strategic plan for the authority. The current plan is dated for 2010 to 2015. The update involving conversations with staff and the ECVA board and help from the University of Nevada, Reno will include a sub-strategy for marketing the Elko area.

“Hopefully, we will have a draft updated strategic plan in the first part of the year,” said Neddenriep, who became executive director in March, following the retirement of Don Newman.