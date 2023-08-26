As the community gears up for another school year, this one is different as Elko and Spring Creek schools join the rest of Elko County with a four-day schedule.

For some parents who spoke to the Elko Daily Free Press, the change is being welcomed and anticipated by them and their children.

Others are waiting to see how it will work out, particularly single parents and special needs families.

Neena Moore, whose two children attend Spring Creek Elementary, supported the change as an opportunity to spend more time with her family.

In addition to the extra time with her children, Moore said she learned from school board meetings that the change could help with teacher recruitment and “would reduce reliance on substitute teachers because they will be able to do personal activities on Fridays.”

Spring Creek Elementary PTA member Jamie Joggerst said she believed most parents were “positive about the change, but nervous how it will impact their children’s education.”

Like Moore, Joggerst said families are looking forward to spending more time with their children “and being able to travel on Fridays without children missing school.”

Moore works from home and said she was able to obtain a four-day work week for herself. She said this is a luxury that some families may not have.

“I realize not all parents are so lucky,” she said. “I am very lucky that I will be able to be home with them.”

With families having “one parent stay at home, work from home or have a flexible job or part-time job” and a family member living at home, there should be someone available to watch their children on Fridays, Joggerst explained.

“However, there are definitely some parents that will need to pay for childcare on Fridays,” she added.

Tammie Cracraft-Dickenson, a former school board trustee, said in talking to parents she found out that some of them haven’t had “the time to keep up with the school district, and have to roll with the changes.”

Some children have mixed feelings about the change. Moore said her children were excited for Fridays off.

Joggerst said her youngest child is excited about the extra day off, but that her older children who attend Spring Creek Middle School “are nervous about longer days. They are curious to see if Fridays off will be worth the daily school hour changes.”

She noted that alternate “AB” schedules were removed due to the new four-day week. The schedules had been used at Spring Creek Middle and High schools and Elko High School, according to their respective websites.

There are some concerns about how the longer days could impact after-school and evening activities. Joggerst said homework would determine her children’s bedtime.

“The middle and high schools start so early – especially early bus pick-up times – they simply cannot stay up late on school nights,” she said.

A single parent and the mother of two children, Cracraft-Dickenson said she hasn’t heard from other children other than her own who are “nervous. One is special needs and the long days are going to be hard for them.”

According to a schedule of start and end times posted by the Elko County School District, Spring Creek Middle School and High School has the earliest start of 7:15 a.m. Students are released at 3 p.m. for both schools.

Elko High School’s schedule runs from 7:30 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. and Adobe Middle School starts at 7:40 a.m. and ends at 3:25 p.m.

Elko’s elementary schools start between 8 and 8:10 a.m., with the final bell ringing between 3:45 and 3:55 p.m.

Only a few schools dismiss their students after 4 p.m. Flag View Intermediate’s students are to be in class at 8:25 a.m. and are dismissed at 4:15 p.m. It’s a similar schedule to West Wendover Middle and High schools which start at 8:30 a.m. and dismiss at 4:15 p.m.

For those needing child care, Joggerst said she believed that parents would “rely heavily on the Boys & Girls Club, local babysitters and other family members.”

However, like Moore, Joggerst said she and several of her friends have a flexible schedule that would allow them to be at home on Fridays.

For children involved in youth sports activities, Joggerst wondered if Fridays would be used for practices and games.

Within Moore’s family, her children are not currently involved in extracurricular activities but she said it could allow them more time to spend with their friends.

“I think for playdates, it will be easier to get together with friends,” Moore said.

“Yes, a lot of parents will utilize the Boys & Girls Club,” Cracraft-Dickenson agreed. “As a single parent, it is difficult to find private daycare.”

Regarding extracurriculars, Cracraft-Dickenson explained one of her children is a member of a school robotics club that “shifted from after school to meeting on Fridays, which is a great use of that day. But I’m concerned that if families travel on that day, it might impact the team.”

She also expressed concerns about special education students receiving “consistent” services throughout the week after becoming accustomed to five-day weeks.

“Over the years, kids have had special education services five days a week, and I’m concerned that there could be negative implications if they miss a day of services because they benefit from consistent contact with their teachers.”

“I hope it all goes well,” Cracraft-Dickenson said.

Boys & Girls Club open

Ahead of the first four-day week of school, parents have been reaching out to the Boys & Girls Club for information, said CEO Rusty Bahr.

Bahr said parents are “feeling good that we are open on Fridays and meeting that need. They’re not telling us if they are for the four-day week or against it, but they are expressing they are happy that the Boys & Girls Club opened on Fridays for them.”

Bahr said the club added 15 employees at Elko and Spring Creek, expanding their hours on Fridays from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“We’re excited about having kids here full days on Fridays, that will be great,” he said.

Regarding openings at the Club, Bahr said there was still space left. The Childcare Centers have limited spots available, “not a lot, but there is additional space.”

Youth sports leagues that run through the Club, such as basketball and volleyball for kindergarten through fourth grade children and the NNYSA soccer organization, will not be affected with later practices and games, Bahr said.

“We start soccer on Monday and our numbers are larger for the fall than they ever have been. It continues to grow,” he said. “The four-day school will not affect the Boys & Girls Club athletics.”

Three years in the making

In early 2020, Daphne Gurley advocated for a four-day week at Spring Creek schools, sending out a survey to parents and presenting the results to the Board of Trustees.

She cited benefits such as recruitment, reduced absenteeism, more instructional time, and cost savings, while acknowledging that the change might affect special needs children and low-income families.

About a month after her presentation, schools were closed by then Gov. Steve Sisolak due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Upon hearing the Board’s vote to approve the four-day schedule for Elko and Spring Creek schools in February of this year, Gurley said she “was not surprised.”

She said it revealed how the community deals with change.

“I feel like if we learned anything from the Covid pandemic, it’s that we are all resilient to changes and that three years later, people were still passionate about a four-day school week,” Gurley explained.

Having Elko schools on board with Spring Creek brings “consistency between the two areas.”

Like Moore and Joggerst, Gurley said the four-day week brings “increased family time” and allows her stepdaughter “20 more days a year” on weekend visits with her mother in Reno. “It allows for more quality time with her other household.”

Communicating with other parents, Gurley said she has heard “positive feedback” but some have mixed feelings involving childcare, which is “the biggest challenge.”

Gurley, who is self-employed, said she may need to rely upon the Boys & Girls Club in Spring Creek on Fridays if necessary.

Gurley said her family was already accustomed to four-day schedules when they lived in Lovelock and had a positive experience with it. Her husband attended a four-day week high school and believed it “helped him academically because fewer classes were missed for sports.”

After moving to Spring Creek four years ago, she said her family had a “huge adjustment” to the five-day schedule and missed the four-day weeks.

Her daughter, who attended first grade in Spring Creek after being in kindergarten in Lovelock, was “exhausted by Friday morning and then still had to go to school.”

With more families affected by the four-day change, Gurley said she realized there would “definitely be growing pains and adjustments, as there are with any transitions.”

For her family, “our previous experience with a four-day week was overall fantastic.”

“I don’t know of a school that has gone back to a five-day week,” Gurley said.