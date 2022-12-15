ECSD looks at English language policy

ELKO – Elko County school trustees delayed a decision on whether to delete the school district’s English language policy but compromised by agreeing to allow Owyhee schools to teach the Shoshone and Paiute languages.

“I came across this policy as we listened to some school performance plans, and within one of those school plans there was a suggestion for a goal one school was interested in, but they said it was in violation of a certain policy,” said Superintendent Clayton Anderson.

That 1990s policy requires English only at schools, except in spelled-out times and places.

Anderson reported to the school board on Dec. 13 that he had told Owyhee the “community will love” the program, and he would take steps so that they could go ahead with their plans without violating policy. That led to his proposal to delete the current policy that doesn’t reflect current times and practices.

He said Owyhee plans to provide 18 weeks of Shoshone or Paiute instruction for kindergarten through sixth grade and post 25 bilingual signs throughout the school in the 2023 school year in a program designed to “help kids embrace their heritage.”

The Duck River Indian Reservation at Owyhee in northern Elko County is made up of both Shoshone and Paiute tribes.

“I applaud Owyhee for doing something to strengthen their culture,” said Trustee Matt McCarty, but he said he would like to see the language policy modified rather than deleted.

McCarty said that it is “important we recognize English is the common language throughout the country,” without saying people aren’t allowed to speak a second language.

He said that in case of emergency, or a security issue, students and staff need a common language.

The current policy, which was adopted in 1998 and last revised in 1999, states that “English is, and should be, the official language” of the Elko County School District, and the district “has a desire and goal to teach correctly spoken and written English to all students enrolled in the district.”

The policy says that “the most effective method of achieving the Board’s goal is for English only to be used by all teachers and all students at all times,” and “only English will be used and written by all teachers, staff personnel and students while they are participating in classroom instruction and school sponsored activities and functions.”

The policy spells out exceptions, such as in the English as a Second Language program and foreign language classes, as well as during recess, breaks or lunches and before and after school.

The policy also allows teachers and staff to communicate in another language when not communicating with students or when an interpreter is needed.

Anderson said there will be another policy coming before the board that also deals with English language learners, and trustees could consider both or the policies could be interwoven.

McCarty then amended an earlier motion to delete the English language policy to say that the board postpone action but allow Owyhee to go ahead with its program. That motion won unanimous approval.

Trustee Jeff Durham said he supported the motion but also had a broader concern that the school board’s only way to affect change is through policy, and trustees sometimes need more time to go over proposals before decisions.

He suggested the board hold a first reading of policy proposals at one meeting so the board could have “meaningful discussions,” and act on second reading.

“Aren’t we always able to look at a policy and decide to wait?” asked Trustee Susan Neal.

The board’s president, Teresa Dastrup, disagreed with Durham’s idea of a board procedure requiring first and second readings, stating that some polices are obviously outdated and to have two readings would be “just dragging things on. I don’t think that’s a good use of our time.”

She said, however, that trustees could always bring a proposed policy or policy changes back for more discussion.

Trustee Dr. Joshua Byers said “to clarify” the board’s policy “that if we need to slow down, let’s slow down,” but having a two-readings policy shouldn’t be set in stone because of time limits and only two meetings a month.

“On this policy, I am agreeing that we need to slow down,” he said of the English language policy.