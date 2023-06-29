ELKO – Elko County School District’s ending fund balance for the 2023-2024 school year should be out of the woods with a money boost from the Nevada Legislature and the return of special education funding held back because of new budget procedures.

The final budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year that begins July 1 had showed an ending fund balance of $1.09 million, but the augmented budget the school board approved June 27 now has an ending fund balance of nearly $11.85 million.

New money from the 2023 legislative session and the special education money breaks down as: $5,875,120 in base Pupil Centered Funding Plan funds; $1,554 in PCFP transportation dollars; $86,157 in PCFP food service funds; and $5,045,055 in PCFP local special education money. That is a total of $11,007,886 that ECSD received.

The special education money wasn’t recorded in the right place initially to meet new budgeting requirements, but the Nevada Department of Education restored more than $5 million after budget approval in May.

“Now I know how they want to see it,” Chief Financial Officer Julie Davis told trustees.

She said in a June 28 email that with the special education money alone, the general fund balance would have been $6,135,282, but “since the base funding increased, it ended up closer to $11.8 million. It’s anticipated that this will decrease in the December augment when we can budget for possible bargaining unit agreement outcomes.”

Potential pay increases for teachers, site administrators and support staff are still in negotiations.

Davis told school trustees that the augmented budget also includes an added $50,000 for school supplies and $200,000 for site maintenance budgets. That puts the ending fund balance at $11,848,083, which is 10.2% of expenditures or 1.2 months of operations.

She said she would like to see an ending fund balance of 16%, and the state wants to see a balance of 13% to 14% of expenditures.

The augmented general fund budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 is $115.79 million before the ending fund balance.

The general fund balance of $1.09 million that was in the budget before the latest funding put the district in danger of needing to file a corrective action plan because the balance was too low.

State law requires school districts with declining ending fund balances for three straight years to submit a written explanation, and Davis said in her June 28 email that the three-year determination will depend upon the closing of the 2022-2023 budget.

“If it ends up close to budget and depending on what expenses are negotiated in FY24, (then) FY24 could have a fund balance higher than FY23, which wouldn’t be three consecutive years of decline. The three years of decline haven’t been hit yet. The increased funding definitely helps, and a third year of decline is not certain,” she said.

The ending fund balance for the 2022-2023 fiscal year was estimated at $8.2 million, while the ending fund balance for the 2021-2022 fiscal year was $13.35 million and for 2020-2021, $20.96 million.

Davis had said in her May 23 budget presentation to trustees that if a school district can’t meet expenses, the State of Nevada will take over.

The school funding bill that added to ECSD’s coffers was SB503, which Gov. Joe Lombardo signed on June 1, and Davis wrote in her presentation to the board that state statute allows for an adjusted final budget after the close of the Nevada Legislature.