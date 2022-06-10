Elko, Spring Creek graduates reflect on high school years

More than 450 Elko and Spring Creek graduates received their diplomas on Friday in back-to-back commencement ceremonies under sunny skies, wrapping up the school year for the summer.

Spring Creek High School conducted graduation on a breezy Friday afternoon, with 181 students receiving their diplomas on the Spartan Stadium football field.

The one-hour ceremony included a performance by eight senior members of the Spring Creek High School High Expectations Choir singing “Heroes and Dreamers” by PinkZebra.

Senior class president Kristyna Testerman praised her classmates in the Senior Appreciation speech for overcoming adversity over the past few years.

“You have lived through many challenges as a class and lost many friends and loved ones along the way,” Testerman said. “The integrity you all have shown in the past four years by standing up for those who needed and remaining a united front against adversity has been inspiring to watch and be a part of.”

Elexia Mauer, student body president, recalled the challenges of virtual learning during high school in her Senior Appreciation speech. “High school is hard, and it’s even harder when most of it is spent online.”

“I’m not speaking for all of us when I say this, but I think being away from our classmates took a toll on us that none of us could have imagined,” Mauer continued. “But there is nobody that I would have wanted to suffer through high school with than those of you who are sitting in front of me right now.”

Holland Miller delivered the senior address, taking her classmates down memory lane in and out of the classroom.

“We learned loyalty and kindness and how to stand up for ourselves and for others,” Miller said. “I’m never going to forget what I learned during my time here, but I will miss the people I met. Class of 2022 seniors, may we all keep learning and growing upon our foundation.”

A few hours later at Elko High School, more than 270 graduates marched to “Pomp and Circumstance,” kicking off the school’s 126th graduation commencement.

Top ranking students, the recipients of the Millennium scholarship, Nevada Promise scholarship and the EHS Class of 1972 were recognized during the ceremony, along with an original medley performance by the Choraliers.

Senior class president Melanie Cortes recounted the “rollercoaster” she and her classmates encountered throughout their high school journey.

“We lived through a worldwide pandemic and are still standing,” Cortes said. “Almost our entire high school career has been affected by Covid but we made the best of it and I’m proud of all of us for pushing through.”

“Although Covid-19 took away some of my high school experiences, it did not take away lessons learned along these four years,” she continued. “The biggest lesson I have learned in high school is that kindness goes a long way. Be kind to others. You truly never know what someone is going through. Be the person that makes someone smile and feel good about themselves. And be kind to yourself.”

Valedictorian Marlea Martens in her speech observed that her classmates have “been through a lot of hardships through our past 12 years of schooling, but we persevered. We are all here, ready to start the next chapters in life.”

Perseverance is “the culmination of our past 18 years of life, and because of this, we are prepared for the future. A future that will have no well-worn paths and no shortcuts,” Martens said. “The road to achieving our dreams is largely inconvenient, very unpleasant and very difficult. But through all, we find that every obvious failure gives us an opportunity to succeed.”

