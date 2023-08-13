ELKO – It’s been 31 years since Joe Genung walked down the halls of Elko High School as a student getting ready for graduation and the future.

Today, he is back at his alma mater, settling into his new office as vice principal and ready to immerse himself in student athletics and activities, helping a new generation of students navigate the challenges of school, family and friends in a social media landscape.

When he toured the campus for his interview, he saw EHS through a wider lens than when he was a teenager.

“When I was 17 or 18, walking on campus was totally different than the perspective when I had walking through for my interview,” he said. “Your perspective of the world is a little more myopic then. Now, I was seeing the bigger picture.”

Genung is enthusiastic for the school year to begin. “I’m super excited to be back,” he said.

As vice principal, a couple of Genung’s objectives are to improve the athletic track to host more meets and regional competitions, along with working with buildings and grounds for “curb appeal and our presentation.”

Mainly, he’s looking at the bigger picture, which is to develop well-rounded students.

Since returning, Genung said he’s noticed students are more activity-driven than before. According to his discussions with advisers and teachers, the Elko Marching Band, CTE programs, Drama Club and others extracurricular organizations are seeing an increase in participation since Covid restrictions were lifted.

The goal is “keeping our focus on academics and helping the kids achieve, and using the levels of extracurriculars to be their best,” he said.

Genung said he also hopes is to encourage more extracurricular participation among the students who are led by “a positive adult and experience.”

“I like to use the term ‘championship experiences,’” he explained. “If we take out the word, ‘ship’ we have champions. We have all these people champions for kids to achieve and [we can] connect the community to that. I don’t know of any parent who wouldn’t want a positive experience for their kids.”

After Genung graduated in 1992 he attended the University of Reno, planning on a journalism major. But he quickly switched it to education after he began coaching his younger brother in athletics, discovering a passion for teaching and motivating.

It made Genung think about “impacting a broader scope of kids.” He also recalled the teachers and coaches at EHS who impacted him, such as Scott Barrett, Chuck Briggs, Leon Reyes, Greg Reeder and others.

“It made me realize that education might be the path for me,” he said.

“They showed me how to manage adversity. Anytime there’s change, you’ve got to adapt to change. Change is difficult,” he said, but it “prepares you and gives you the confidence to put yourself out there.”

Genung was also inspired by his father, Tim Genung, who died in 2015. His father lived a “life of service” that included being the pastor at the then Elko First Baptist Church, now Greater Life Church; a chaplain with the Nevada National Guard; and dorm supervisor at Nevada Youth Training Center, as well as working in the mines.

“After dad passed away I thought, ‘How can I honor him?’”

Over the years, Genung made his home in Reno with his wife and two daughters, earning a master’s degree in sports management. He taught in the Washoe County School District and was the head coach for baseball, basketball and golf teams for 28 years, including Reed High School’s boys’ basketball team.

He also earned a master’s degree in administration, opening a new door that eventually led to his return to Elko.

It was at Genung’s 30-year class reunion where he reconnected with classmates and began thinking about coming back to EHS.

“It was this idea of how do we recognize some of the friends that we lost, the meaningful impact and the shared experience [of going to] Elko, and what it had on our lives,” he said.

The Class of 1992 decided to connect the past and the present through the EHS Alumni Scholarship, with the awareness that “these kids and their future is our legacy.”

Reading essays written by seniors of the Class of 2023 “spoke to me as an opportunity to bridge those gaps that they might have in their life. We were really trying to support the kids who might not go to college or take a chance.”

“To have the guts to go out and try is a learning experience all in itself.”

Genung said as he settles in to his new role, he welcomes the community “to help me give the best opportunities and experiences so our kids can be the best version of themselves.”

Jon Foss – Principal of Elko High School

Jon Foss has served in the Elko County School District for 11 years, and is taking the helm of Elko High School this year.

Foss said he is “very proud and honored to be selected for that position. I’m extremely happy to be working with our great staff, families and community in Elko.”

He recalled the 128-year history of the school and hoped to continue its “great tradition.”

“I’ve got a lot to uphold and hopefully do some great things in the next few years,” Foss said.

As the school enters a new phase with the four-day school week, Foss said he is “excited for it. I know our teachers are excited.”

He added he believed the students’ resiliency would help them with the new schedule.

“The kids will do what they need to do to be successful,” he said. “They adapt well, so I don’t think we’ll have any issues there. I think it will help with our athletics and kids missing less time in school. That’s one bonus that I like about the four-day week, is the time that won’t be from missing class instruction.”

Foss and his wife Wendy have two children who also attend local schools. They moved to Elko County in 2013. He taught in the Washoe County School District before then, and has served as principal of Mountain View Elementary, Spring Creek High School and Spring Creek Middle School.

In 2019, Foss started as the vice principal of Elko High School.

Jori Martin – Vice Principal, Mountain View Elementary

Jori Martin’s career in education spans more than 20 years, most recently at Eureka County School District.

“I’m really excited to be joining Elko County, getting to know the families and the kids at Mountain View,” Martin said. “I’m excited to be in this community and to have a new challenge and to learn new things from the people around me.”

Martin mostly taught middle school, focusing on English and ELA classes. “I’ve also taught at the high school level and worked at the university level with student teachers.”

Her career also includes a few years in preschool.

“I feel like I’ve run the whole gamut from the little ones to the big ones, so I’m excited to be where I’m at,” she said.

Wade Pehrson – Principal, Spring Creek High School

Wade Pehrson began his education career in the Elko County School District 26 years ago as an instructional aide and study hall/detention teacher.

From there he earned his math credentials and began teaching at Spring Creek Middle School. He transferred to Spring Creek High School in 2003, teaching math there for 18 years until moving into administration as a vice principal.

His lengthy involvement at SCHS has prepared him for taking over the leadership role as the school moves into the four-day school week.

“It has helped me get a good idea and be part of the school,” he said. “We’re going to work hard to clean things up and make things better with the big transition going into the four-day school week.”

“It’s going to be a task ahead of us, but I think we have a great staff, a great crew and we’ll battle through it and make the best of it.”

Brian Poole – Vice Principal, Spring Creek High School

Brian Poole’s 27-year career in education has focused on mostly physical education and athletics.

“I’ve taught many different subjects, but PE and weightlifting is where I’ve been,” Poole said. He also has taught social studies and health.

He served as an athletic director for the past few years at Virgin Valley High School in Mesquite. Poole also had a stint in West Wendover High School from 1996 to 2002.

He said this was his first year serving as an administrator, and he is “looking forward to the start of the new year.”

“I’m excited to start a new role and about everything in the community,” he said. “I think Spring Creek is going to be a great fit, and we have great leadership out there, so I’m excited to get started.”

Justin Streeter – Principal, Battle Born Youth Challenge Academy

Justin Streeter is beginning his 25th year in education as the new principal of Battle Born Youth Challenge Academy.

For the past eight years he has served in the Elko County School District, most recently as the principal of Owyhee Combined Schools.

Battle Born Youth Challenge Academy opened two years ago, and its intervention program for at-risk youth run by the National Guard outside of Carlin resonated with Streeter.

“Battle Born is a great program. It’s for kids who are struggling in education and that is my passion as a champion of the underdog,” he said. “I’m looking forward to working with the Battle Born staff and continuing the great progress out there.”

Mike Strong – Principal of Owyhee Combined Schools

Mike Strong is the new principal of Owyhee Combined Schools. He is beginning his 31st year in education, with most of his career in Lincoln County School District.

He served at Pahranagat Valley High School and Middle School. For the past 14 years he was an administrator at KW Legacy Ranch. He also taught at Moapa Valley High School for two years.

He taught middle school, high school and was a district counselor for elementary, middle and high school counselor.

“I’ve done a little bit of everything,” Strong said. “I’ve coached nearly everything.”

Strong said he was looking forward to moving to Owyhee to “learn and grow in a new environment.”

“I’m excited to develop and create positive, healthy relationships as well,” he said. “It’s a new path we’re headed and we’re really excited about that.”

He’s also looking forward to learning about the culture in Owyhee. “It’s so fascinating to me and I’ve got a lot to learn.”

“When you’ve done something for as long as I have in certain areas, even a little bit new is kind of exciting.”