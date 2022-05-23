GBC hands out diplomas in first outdoor ceremony

ELKO – Great Basin College celebrated its first graduation in two years on the Elko campus Saturday, handing out more than 200 diplomas and certificates to the Class of 2022.

About 660 students graduated from GBC, celebrating commencement exercises at campuses in Ely and Pahrump before Saturday's ceremony that included Elko-based graduates.

Winnemucca graduates were honored at a Saturday evening ceremony at the Elko campus.

The outdoor graduation on Saturday morning was the first in the college's history, taking place between Lund and McMullen halls. Family and friends sat in chairs and bleachers in the parking area facing the clock tower.

Graduates wearing green and black caps and gowns received bachelor's and associate degree diplomas and certificates of achievement in multiple subjects.

Regent Chair Cathy McAdoo was the first to speak, telling graduates they "reached a milestone" that day.

"You have overcome incredible and historic challenges to reach this moment," she said. "You have shown your dedication and strength of character. I congratulate you, and I invite you to view your commencement as a beginning. After all, to commence means to begin."

GBC President Joyce Helens thanked McAdoo, whose term concludes at the end of the year, for her service in representing the district on the Board of Regents, giving her a bouquet of flowers in recognition.

"She has represented us with competence, with caring and with honor," Helens said. "She continues to do so today with an unwavering commitment to higher education."

Helens also congratulated the class for their endurance in completing their degrees during the pandemic over the past two years. "You made it through amongst the most difficult two years. You didn't waver in your commitment."

"The most important thing is that you've all made it. You're prepared. You're ready," Helens said. "I call this a moment of glory because everyone here who has spoken has said, 'It's not the end. It's just the beginning.' It's a moment of glory, and now you build on that moment of glory."

Bret Murphy, Dean of Business and Technology, recalled his 38-year career at GBC in a series of short stories he titled "Life Lessons Learned."

Retiring at the end of June, Murphy blended his memories as a diesel instructor with advice in his speech to graduates.

"As I turn the page in my book of life, I'm at the end of my career, and you're at the beginning of your new career and adventure," Murphy said. "It has been wonderful growing up at Great Basin College, and I consider myself lucky to have worked here with so many talented and intelligent people."

"My last bit of advice: surround yourself with talented and intelligent people, and you will go far," Murphy added. "Give yourself permission to change and follow new paths throughout your life. Thank you and congratulations."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0