GBC instructor assists in molding national millwright curriculum

ELKO – Don’t be surprised if you see video cameras and interviewers at Great Basin College’s Elko campus this month month. Expect GBC Millwright Technology Instructor Thomas Bruns to be right in the middle of the action.

Members of the National Center for Construction Education and Research’s (NCCER) video team will be in Elko filming footage in the Millwright Lab from which instructional videos will be created. The videos will be designed to help students and instructors nationwide learn step-by-step methods on how to safely and successfully complete performance tasks.

The students are evaluated on modules rewritten for the fourth edition of the NCCER Millwright books and curriculum.

“The videos were my idea after teaching hybrid classes during the pandemic”, said Bruns. “I found some videos for my classes online on how to do some of these tasks, but most were not very informative, and some left very important steps out.”

Instructor Bruns first proposed the idea to Chris Wilson from NCCER and then reached out to the writers of the modules, the project manager of the Millwright rewrite, and the video team they have at NCCER. NCCER had been doing other videos for other construction crafts and so it was an easy sell. After several meetings it was agreed the best way to accomplish this project would be by sending a crew to GBC.

Troy Staton, NCCER Technical Writer, shared, “If we had medals to hand out, Tom would be draping one of them around his neck! I come from a Millwright family myself, and I can tell you that you have a very special and dedicated man in your midst.”

“It’s been my honor and pleasure to be thought highly enough of as a millwright and millwright instructor to be nominated and accepted by one of the leading nationally accredited organizations to help rewrite and shoot these videos," said Thomas.

The National Center for Construction Education and Research is a nonprofit education foundation created by the construction industry to develop standardized curriculum and assessments with portable credentials and certifications for skilled craft professionals.

NCCER provides a comprehensive workforce development system that includes accreditation, training, assessment, certification and career development solutions for the construction and maintenance industries. Individuals who successfully complete these training programs through an NCCER Accredited Training Sponsor will earn industry-recognized credentials through the NCCER Registry System.

For more information regarding GBC’s Millwright program or the Millwright Curriculum rewrite project, contact Thomas Bruns, GBC Millwright Technology Instructor at thomas.bruns@gbcnv.edu or 775-340-4758.