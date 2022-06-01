GBC receives $1 million sonography program grant

ELKO – Great Basin College has been awarded more than $1 million to implement a robust training program designed to increase the number of new sonographers across rural Nevada, and provide continuing education to current sonographers and medical providers.

The three-year award from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust was announced May 23 during a news conference at Martin Luther King Family Health Center in Las Vegas.

GBC Health Science and Human Services Dean Amber Donnelli and Radiology Technology and Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program Director Reme Huttman were in attendance to accept the award.

Dr. Donnelli called the initiative a monumental step forward in creating a well-educated workforce that can fully embrace sonography as a diagnostic tool.

“The Helmsley Charitable Trust recognized our vision and has given us an exceptional opportunity through state-of-the-art equipment, tuition assistance, and more to help new students, current technologists, and medical practitioners access the learning and labs they need to not only improve patient care, but save lives,” she said. “Great Basin College is very grateful.”

Ultrasound uses high-frequency sound waves to produce images of structures inside the body. The safe, cost-effective tool supports other clinical information to help providers make timely diagnoses and deliver appropriate treatment.

The GBC award is part of a $4.2 million ultrasound training initiative funded through the Helmsley Charitable Trust to help rural, frontier, and urban hospitals and health centers across Nevada purchase more than 50 ultrasound imaging devices.

Forty of the devices purchased through the grants are point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) machines, which are small, handheld devices used by providers at the bed or tableside for immediate assessment of a patient to quickly determine a course of action. The grants also will provide eight general ultrasound systems and four cardiovascular ultrasound systems, which aid in imaging of the heart.

In addition to funding for equipment, staffing and curriculum development, GBC’s award includes tuition assistance for new sonography students seeking a Bachelor of Science in Comprehensive Medical Imaging with Emphasis in Diagnostic Medical Sonography, or a Post Associate Certificate in Diagnostic Medical Sonography.

The grant also includes funding to aid current sonographers and ultrasound technologists achieve national certification, learn additional specialties, or expand their skill set.

Further, the award will allow GBC to provide point-of-care ultrasound training to physicians, resident physicians, medical students, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners at Nevada’s 14 rural hospitals.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment to further discuss the Great Basin College Ultrasound Training Initiative, please call the GBC Health Science and Human Services Department at 775-327-2317.

