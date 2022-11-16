 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GBC to host Social Work Program event

GBC logo

ELKO – Join Great Basin College Monday, Nov. 21, at noon for a Social Work Program Open Advisement event, in-person on the Pahrump campus and online over Zoom.

Ask questions and learn more about the program during the session including admission requirements, Silver State transfer guidelines, determining necessary courses, and other topics.

The UNR/GBC Social Work 3+1 program is a fabulous way to earn a bachelor's degree and achieve your dreams in your own backyard. Social work is a diverse field and there is a great need for mental health professionals in rural Nevada. If you are interested in making a difference while you make a living, attend this zoom meeting to find out more about the program.

To attend over Zoom, please use the meeting link. For more information, contact the GBC Health Sciences and Human Services department at 775-327-2317 or Program Director Laura Debenham at laura.debenham@gbcnv.edu.

