Ira Wines ends six years on school board

ELKO – After six years of service that involved COVID-19 controversies and school closures, as well as good times, Ira Wines ended his time on the Elko County School District Board of Trustees with best wishes, applause and plaques.

“Ira and I have sat through a lot together,” said the board president, Teresa Dastrup, recalling when she and Wines were the only two board members until they appointed new members in the wake of resignations that came during COVID-19 battles.

“I can’t honestly say enough to Ira for sticking it out and making sure the board stayed intact,” she said before announcing that the school board’s plaque was coming and presenting him with a plaque from the Nevada Association of School Boards.

Wines said by phone Dec. 14 that “Teresa and I surviving” the COVID controversies and problems was probably the biggest accomplishment of his six years, along with appointing four new trustees to serve with them. “I think we put together a good board.”

He said there were “something like 25 applicants, and we interviewed most of them.”

They appointed Matt McCarty, Susan Neal, Dr. Joshua Byers and Jeff Durham in October 2021, and all four of them won election to their seats in November. They praised Wines for his help as they became new trustees.

Wines told trustees that within the six years there is “no denying that a couple of them were pretty challenging. It’s been good working with you guys.”

He also said by phone that he “did enjoy most of my time on the school board,” and he learned during that time that there are two sides to an issue, and he needed to know both sides. “Hopefully, I left the district a little better than when I got there.”

Wines was honored at the Dec. 13 meeting because the school board doesn’t hold a second meeting in December.

Brooke Ballard was elected to replace Wines for District 7, which Wines said is everything north of Interstate 80 covering Jackpot, Wells and Owyhee and reaching to the Idaho and Utah borders, but it is sparsely populated.

“Geographically, it is one of the largest districts in the nation, or at least Nevada,” he said.

Ballard and Adriana Lara, who was unopposed for District 5, will be sworn in on Jan. 2.

After six years, Wines decided not to seek re-election, and he said the biggest reason for the decision was that he is now manager of Ellison Ranching Co., which includes three ranches, a couple of feedlots, two farms and a sheep operation.

He does a lot of driving, too, with his job and homes in Tuscarora and Elko. His wife Heather teaches at Sage Elementary School in Spring Creek.

Wines was the school district’s representative to the Nevada Association of School Boards for four of his six years in office, and Durham, who is now the representative, said Wines was popular with the association.

Wines initially ran to fill out a two-year term held by the late Lou Basanez, who termed out, and then he won a four -year term. Basanez died in March of this year.