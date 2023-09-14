ELKO – Meeting challenges head-on is all in a day’s work for Elko High School Principal Jon Foss.

It’s an ability that has come in handy since Foss took the helm of EHS this summer. He was a vice principal at Spring Creek High School and Middle School before becoming principal of Mountain View Elementary.

In 2019, he started as vice principal at Elko High School, where he said at the time that he felt most at home in a high school atmosphere.

“My path has been a unique path,” Foss said of his career that began in the Washoe County School District.

Serving five years at Mountain View “were the most about education I learned in my entire life.”

“You get thrown into that fire and you want to make sure you do a good job, pleasing the community, the teachers, the kids, the parents, the administrators, Central Office. You’re learning on the fly, but you want to please those people.”

In the last four years, he said he saw how EHS worked and “it’s led to where I am now, selected as the principal. It’s been an invaluable experience.”

He also learned EHS’s history and culture. “We’re trying to keep some of those traditions and that great culture that’s been passed down from year to year.”

Immersing himself in the school’s traditions gave him insight into “what people enjoy and works. Tweak things as I think that works better for what I feel works best for our kids and teachers, and keep the things that are well-respected and appreciated from the community, the students and the people around the school on a daily basis.”

Foss said former teachers and students are creating an alumni association, with visions of a small museum dedicated to EHS memorabilia. “It’s on the ground. We’re trying to get the pieces in place and how that looks for funding.”

He said he has seen other schools that have developed alumni associations, and he feels “it should have been done long ago.”

New Vice Principal Joe Genung is working on an annual alumni dinner that would honor EHS Hall of Fame recipients, but also raise money to resurface the school track.

“Mr. Genung decided through the process of the hall of fame dinner and recognizing the people of the past, we’ll get them involved.”

The condition of the track is preventing EHS from hosting meets and tournaments, Foss said.

Used by the families and for the Elko Senior Olympic games, Foss added that EHS is seeking support from community for the resurfacing, which he said could cost about $2 million.

“We want families and seniors to use that place for their Olympics,” he said. “It’s not just for Elko High School kids, it’s for the whole community.”

Learning by experience

Foss started his career in Clark County for two years before moving back to his hometown of Reno and serving in the Washoe County District. After moving to Elko County, he saw a vast difference in management styles and practices.

“In [Clark and Washoe] districts, you are micromanaged. There’s a lot of people in charge running something,” Foss explained. “You’re not micromanaged here. You’re left to do a job and try to do it well. If you don’t do your job and do it well, you hear about it.”

He said he appreciates the closeness of the school district that allows him to visit Central Office, meet with directors without an appointment, and feel appreciated.

After the pandemic, Foss said he believes the school district has corrected itself and resumed its course. “The ship is going in the right direction. We get support again. It brings excitement and promise to know that support is there.”

Foss said his experiences in education have shaped him. “It should help make you better, whether it’s a tougher experience or not. You learn from those and that’s the most important thing.”

“You should look at every experience as a learning experience and what can I do to get better tomorrow from today,” he continued. “I try to live by that.”

He observed that the pandemic “brought our community closer and tighter together and made us appreciate each other more, and learn how to help kids in a different way, too.”

Students also came back ready to participate in extracurricular activities. Foss said he has seen growth in several programs, such as robotics, FFA, drama, HOSA and more.

He encourages students to get involved, learn skills and make friends. “Find a niche. We have so many opportunities” in music, athletics, arts, yearbook, school newspaper, speech and debate and other clubs.

Foss pointed to the new science building and Performing Arts Building for encouraging student participation and enthusiasm. “That’s a direct result of those buildings in place and having the right people lead” the programs.

In the science department “we’ve got teachers focused and excited about doing great things in the classroom. We’re growing in that area, too.”

For the second year in a row, the STEM Seminar Symposium was hosted in the science building. Led by math teacher Ben Wallek, the Symposium is the culmination of a year-long research project that requires students conduct experiments and interview professionals and scholars in a field of study.

“I hope we see that continue,” Foss said.

Watchdog program

In development is a new watchdog program at EHS to be staffed by parents and family members, monitoring students throughout the day.

“We’re going to have adults walking the campus to make sure it’s safe, clean, kids are getting to class on time, not vaping in the bathrooms or hanging out in corners of the school they’re not supposed to be,” Foss said. “We don’t want fights on our campus. They can radio us and give us a heads up that something’s going on.”

Volunteers would be fingerprinted and undergo a background check through the school district, he added.

“They’re eyes for the administration and our School Resource Officer,” Foss said. “They’re here to be a positive piece of the learning community to help us. There’s only five administrators, one SRO and the teachers have to be in their classrooms.”

Foss said the goal of the program “is to have those problems go away,” once students become aware of the adults watching them on campus.

Four-day transition

Foss said he believed the new four-day week would go fast for students, even with more hours in their school day.

One of the changes he said would come is having a crunch time to get things done before Friday for both students and teachers. “Now, you get hours, but not the day. You have to stay organized and stay structured to get things done.”

Foss said there would be support and extra tutoring available on Fridays supervised by a teacher. “They can come in and have a quiet place to do homework, maybe have access to Wi-Fi if they need it.”

He said the four-day week would reduce substitute teachers on Fridays and absenteeism for students, teachers and administrators, “whether it was for athletes going on trips, or parents taking for doctor’s appointments, whatever it might be,” sometimes out of town.

“I believe [four-day weeks] should help eliminate [absenteeism]. We get better attendance, we save money on substitute teachers, and I think that’s going to be a huge factor for our school district.”

“I think it’s going to be a good thing, I really do,” Foss said. “It’s going to take some getting used to. There are going to be bumps in the road – we’re already having some bumps in the road with some little things – but over time I think it will be a great experience.”

“It will take off and probably be the best thing the district’s done in a long time. I hope it is. It’s where we’re at, it’s what the board decided and I’m behind it 100%.”