Lending a hand: School trustees sign up as substitutes

ELKO – Their schedules are already full, but two school board members are adding more to their plate as substitute employees behind the wheel and in the classroom.

Dr. Josh Byers and Matt McCarty were both appointed to the school board more than a year ago and were elected to their seats in the November general election.

Now they are taking on additional duties with McCarty as a substitute bus driver and Byers as a substitute teacher, each receiving their credentials this year.

McCarty found his way behind the wheel of a school bus earlier this year when Boy Scout Troop 850 in Spring Creek needed a driver to transport Scouts to activities.

After learning that a change in the law required CDL Class A and B drivers to take classroom instruction to obtain their licenses out of town, he approached the school district’s transportation department for guidance in registering for classes.

Signing on as substitute driver allowed McCarty to pay back the school district for the classes and help out as needed -- and he said was “happy” to do it.

As sub bus drivers are needed, the transportation department pulls from a list of temporary drivers, mechanics and office staff. McCarty said he is last on the list to be called due to his day job as the executive director of the Elko Senior Center.

Byers said he already had experience as substitute teacher when he renewed his license this fall.

While getting his business, Ignite Life Chiropractic, off the ground years ago, Byers worked as a sub. “It wasn’t too difficult to get that license reinstated,” he said.

Looking at the shortage of teachers and substitutes prompted him to get back in the classroom as his schedule allows.

“There is and continues to be a large demand for substitute teachers districtwide,” he explained.

Both school board members see their involvement as a way to learn more about the jobs within the school district while filling in during the staffing shortage.

“This great opportunity will inevitably give me a little more insight into the day to day of our school classrooms and how they operate. A privilege I look forward to,” Byers said.

Having taken on driving duties several times this school year, McCarty said he has learned about the logistics of transportation and how much care drivers put into their routes and students’ safety.

As a bus driver, he also implores motorists “strongly, respectfully and politely,” to obey yellow and red bus signal lights.

“Even though you may be in a hurry or may live at the house right next door, please don’t run the red lights. Those are our kids coming out and when people run those red lights, they are potentially putting a child’s life in danger and it’s not worth it.”

McCarty said his sub job will also help with upcoming issues, such as the consideration to move Elko and Spring Creek schools to a four-day school week.

“That’s one of the perspectives I’ve tried to take to heart. What do we do if we lose bus drivers over a decision of a four-day school week?” he explained. “It doesn’t do us a lot of good to go to four days if we have no way to get kids to school.”

Additionally, “it’s given me a different perspective on travel arrangements and when we approve out-of-state travel, and how that process works,” McCarty said.

Byers said he would work on the days his practice is closed during the week, but hopes "to make a big difference in as many teacher and student lives as I can.”

Anyone can become a substitute employee in the school district and Byers and McCarty encourage the community to sign up and fill in wherever they can.

“I’d just like to encourage more people to apply to fill these substitute positions. There are numerous positions open from teaching to custodial and drivers,” Byers said.

Driving a bus “is a fun job. It is an enjoyable job,” McCarty added. “If you have a few hours to spare in the morning and afternoon, please consider. The district trains and depending on the routes you take, there might be benefits involved.”