The Northeastern Nevada Section of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy, and Exploration (SME), is pleased to provide four scholarships to local area students along with a donation to Great Basin College’s Center for Mining Excellence.

One of the goals of the SME section is to provide scholarships to northeastern Nevada area students pursuing academics in SME-related fields. These fields range from geology, mining, and engineering, to biology, health, economics and finance, industrial technology, and environmental sciences. All of these professions help support Nevada’s rich mining industry.

In December 2022 the NENV-SME section hosted a charity “Dinner and Date Night” at Dreez restaurant to raise money for local scholarships. As a result of this charity dinner, scholarships were made possible by generous contributions from local business partners: Agru America, Cashman Equipment, Full Range Physical Therapy, Komatsu, NewFields, PAC Machine, Sacrison Engineering, and Stantec Consulting, along with personal donations from the Natoli, Mirecki, and Schoen families. And the scholarship funds begin with the annual contributions from the active members of the NENV-SME Section.

SME would like to recognize Gabriel Cogley (Mining Engineering, Montana Tech), Jose Haunte (Applied Sciences, GBC), Lucy Salyer (Computer Science, University of Nebraska), and Luke Wanner (Engineering Physics, Colorado School of Mines) as the NENV-SME 2023 Scholarships recipients. Each of these students is pursuing degrees that will directly influence the mining industry.

Additionally, the local SME section provided a charitable donation to Dr. Sam Spearing, Executive Director of Great Basin College’s Mining Center for Excellence. This donation will be used to help support summer camps exposing high school students to the mining engineering industry.