More than 600 Elko County seniors to receive diplomas

More than 600 high school seniors throughout the Elko County School District will receive their diplomas in ceremonies on June 9 and 10.

High school commencement ceremonies are scheduled over two days at high schools, some of which are on a four-day schedule.

It’s the second year graduation has been conducted in-person after pandemic restrictions created unique drive-through ceremonies.

“It’s so nice to be back to a normal graduation,” said Wells High School Principal Ken Higbee.

On June 9, Carlin, Jackpot and West Wendover High Schools will hand out diplomas at ceremonies at their schools.

Carlin, which has 17 seniors graduating, will receive their diplomas in their commencement ceremony starting at 5 p.m. June 9 on the Carlin High School Railroader football field.

A community parade will celebrate Jackpot High School graduates starting at 7 p.m. MDT, June 8, weaving through Jackpot and passing by seniors’ homes. Nine seniors will receive their diploma in a ceremony scheduled for 7 p.m. MDT, June 9 at Jackpot Combined Schools.

West Wendover High School’s graduation ceremony marking the school’s 25th anniversary is scheduled for 6 p.m. MDT on June 9 at the high school gym with 73 seniors receiving diplomas. Front doors close at 6:30 p.m.

Elko, Owyhee, Spring Creek and Wells high school graduates will receive their diplomas on June 10.

Elko’s ceremony is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. June 10 at Warrior Field with 272 students receiving diplomas during commencement.

Twenty-three Owyhee High School seniors will receive diplomas in a ceremony scheduled for 6 p.m. MDT, at Owyhee Combined Schools gym.

Family and friends will watch 181 seniors graduate during Spring Creek High School’s ceremony scheduled for 4:30 p.m. June 10 at the Spartan Football Field.

Gates open at 3:30 p.m. and school representatives ask attendees to arrive early due to limited seating, stating there is no reserved seating.

If there is a need of seating for handicap family members, please call Spring Creek High School at 775-753-5575. Spring Creek High School also requests audience members not to bring air horns or other noise-makers to use during ceremony.

At Wells High School, 25 seniors will receive diplomas in a ceremony scheduled for 7 p.m. June 10 at the Wells High School gym.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0