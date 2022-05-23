 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Owyhee High School celebrates prom with 'A Walk in the Clouds'

A Walk in the Clouds

Owyhee High School prom royalty, seniors Dayln Thomas and MaKinzie Cady, center, and juniors Kaden Harney, left, and Tziavi Melendez, right.

 LEILANI THORPE and KRISTEN THOMAS

Two years after COVID shutdowns, canceled events, and virtual school, Owyhee Combined School held its first prom since 2019.

Sponsored by the junior class with adviser Chrystyna Hernandez, the theme was “A Walk in the Clouds.”

“Over two-thirds of our high school students attended. They were dressed to the nines and danced until midnight,” said Vice Principal Lynn Manning John.

Attendees opened with the Promenade, or Grand March, and then enjoyed a prime rib dinner catered by Ryan Carpenter and the FFA.

Votes were taken and seniors Dayln Thomas and MaKinzie Cady were chosen as Prom King and Queen. Juniors Kaden Harney and Tziavi Melendez were named Prom Prince and Princess.

Junior parent Leilani Thorpe was on hand to take prom photos.

Music was provided by the OHS Leadership class and song requests were taken in the days leading up to prom.

Congratulations to the junior class and advisor for providing a successful prom to showcase our beautiful and handsome students and helping restore a sense of normalcy to the school.

