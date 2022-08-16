School district welcomes 22 changes in leadership

ELKO – Twenty-two new administrators are among the changes that students, parents and community members will see at the start of the new school year on Aug. 29, which includes new programs and districtwide plans for facilities and the future of the Elko County School District.

Programs for free lunches, tutoring, sports tickets and new immunization requirements will also be implemented this year.

Additionally, the school board will be finalizing the district’s master facility plan and launch public discussions for strategic planning this fall.

New administrators

Elko County School District will have 22 changes in leadership for the first day of school, which includes new principals, vice principals and five new administrators at Central Office.

Eleven schools will have new principals or vice principals, many of whom are longtime Elko school district educators stepping into new roles.

Other changes involve new Central Office staff, including directors of school improvement, secondary education, special services, human resources and a new Construction and Operations Manager.

Lunch, tutoring and game tickets

Families can apply for a new program that offers free school meals for the upcoming school year approved through the state’s food security initiatives.

Applications also provide "important data that allows schools to receive additional funding and benefits to support students and teachers,” according to district communication specialist Kayla Church.

Forms can be filled out online at www.ecsdnv.net/Nutrition-Services or obtain a hardcopy at school sites during the first week of school.

Additionally, students can receive free online, unlimited on-demand tutoring and writing support with Paper.

“We are excited to announce the Elko County School District has partnered with Paper,” Church said. “This means students and teachers in K-12 now have access to on-demand, high-quality academic support 24/7.”

Paper allows students to access a tutor for a variety of subjects, “whether they need help clarifying homework questions or need feedback on a written assignment,” Church explained.

To learn more about the service and how to access it, visit www.ecsdnv.net/Paper.

For high school sports fans, the Elko County School District has partnered with HomeTown Ticketing to be the official digital service to purchase tickets to games and other events online.

Spectators can visit the high school website or download the HomeTown Fan app and navigate to the “Events” tab.

Immunization requirements

For high school seniors there are new immunization requirements that went into effect for the 2022-2023 school year as of June 30.

Students enrolling in the 12th grade in a Nevada public, private, or charter school must receive one dose of an immunization against Neisseria meningitides – meningitis – in the form of a quadrivalent meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MenACWY) on or after 16 years of age.

Vaccines are available through primary care providers, pharmacies, health districts and Federally Qualified Health Centers throughout Nevada.

Nevada Health Centers holds walk-in immunizations from 1 to 4 p.m. each Wednesday for childhood immunizations at the Elko Family Medical Center. The Center will also be extending their walk-ins Aug. 24 and 31 until 7 p.m.

The immunization requirements were approved by the State Board of Health and the Legislature.

Combined Schools Gymnasium– Sept. 22 at 5:30 p.m.

Liberty Peak Elementary Gymnasium – Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. for all Spring Creek school sites

The school district is also planning to kick-off strategic planning development in September with district staff.

District leaders will be aided and supported in collaboration with a consultant who specializes in K-12 strategic planning, leadership and team development, Church said.

-----

Below is a gallery of Elko County School District's 22 new administrators for the 2022-2023 school year.