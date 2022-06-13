Silver Sage FFA wraps up the year

We ended our year off with a community service activity with Great Basin Water Company, we planted trees and stained the water tower fence, Then had fun activities and games with BBQ and our SLC parent meeting.

End of the year banquet was held in May where the new officer team was slated and we had a great meal, awards, and scholarships that were awarded amongst family, friends and supporters.

New Officer Team

President- Rachel Kalvelage

Vice President- Simon Schaftner

Secretary- Lavana Collins

Reporter- Hyland Burton

Treasurer- Trent Sarmen

Historian- Ramsey Bottari

Sentinel- Colton Hanson

Sponsors and Supporters

Thank booster club (Alumni & Supporters) and Rotary for their continued support. Rotary sponsors our students for the RYLA camp experience and our FFA Booster organization continues to raise money for our student members through scholarships, stipends and help with national finances.

Alumi/Booster awarded nine of our SCHS seniors with Scholarships (FFA/booster club). If you would like to support and help this organization the next meeting will be June 14th at 6 p.m. in Mr. Smith's room at SCHS. All are welcome and appreciated.

Our Clay shoot this year was very successful, with 38 sponsors and 18 shooting teams. We appreciate all those who supported our FFA Chapter:

Pizza Barn, Ruby Dome, Gun World, Wells Auto and Hardware, Gallagher Ford, Slater Seeding, Elko Veterinary Clinic, American Ag Credit, Gary Konakis Automotive, Ruby Mountain Spring Water, Knights Cabinets, Flyers Energy, Boss Tank, Whalen Livestock, Cashman Equip, The Pill Box, Total Eyecare, Quantum Electric, TSU, Rockwell Construction, Lacey Equipment Repair, I&E Electric, Arms R Us, Sierra Nevada Excavation, Riverton GMC, River Clare's Pet Cremation Service, Dukes Diesel, Spring Creek Sheet Metal, Elko Federal Credit Union, High Desert Engineering, Direct Force Maintenance, Kizer Outfitters, Ormaza Construction, Orsi Transport, Cashell Mechanical, Edward Jones - Tim Hatch, Cummins, High Mark Construction, Gateway RV

Upcoming Events:

6 students have been selected to go to RYLA

Summer Leadership camp (June 20-23)

Leadership at the Lake day (July 25th)

Officer Retreat (Aug 1-3)

FFA Summer project animal Fair (Aug 5th)

Ranchers Roundup (Aug 20th, contact an FFA adviser for tickets)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0